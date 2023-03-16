Belinda Carlisle Shares “Big Big Love,” Her First New Pop Song in Over 25 Years: Stream

Belinda Carlisle has returned with “Big Big Love,” her first new pop single since 1997. A collaboration with legendary hitmaking songwriter Diane Warren, it will appear on her upcoming EP, Kismet, out May 12th via RAF/BMG. It also comes ahead of a string of US tour dates (grab tickets here).

With soaring, upbeat production by Mati Gavriel, “Big Big Love” lives up to its name as Carlisle chases an all-encompassing romance. “What I need,” she sings. “Is someone to come and knock me off my feet/ Jump off the cliff and dive into something deep.” Listen to the track below.

Carlisle and Warren have a long history of working together after first collaborating on Carlisle’s seminal 1987 album, Heaven on Earth, featuring the classic title track. In a statement, the pop icon spoke about how their chance reunion led to the new project.

“27 years on from making my last English language pop record I really wasn’t thinking I would ever make one again… and I was quite happy with that idea,” Carlisle said. “Then a chance encounter in a coffee shop led me back to the wonderful Diane Warren and she gave me the incredible gift of this song and the other songs on my upcoming EP.”

Warren added, “It’s so great to be working together again after all these years. From ‘I Get Weak’ and now to ‘Big Big Love,’ a new chapter has begun. I can’t wait for everyone to hear these new hits!”

“Big Big Love” marks Carlisle’s first English-language track since “I Won’t Say I’m in Love” from the animated Hercules movie soundtrack. Her last pop album was 1996’s A Woman & A Man, though she has released a French cover album (Voila) and Sikh chant LP (Wilder Shores) since then. More recently, she contributed to the Warren-penned “Gonna Be You” alongside Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, and Gloria Estefan.

Carlisle is headed out on a run of US tour dates beginning in July. See the full schedule below, and tickets are available now via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Kismet Artwork:

Kismet Tracklist:

01. Big Big Love

02. If You Go

03. Deeper into You

04. I Couldn’t Do That to Me

05. Sanity

Belinda Carlisle 2023 Tour Dates:

07/01 – Peachtree City, GA @ Fred Amphitheatre

07/04 – TBA

07/06 – Sheboygan, WI @ Stephanie H Weill PAC

07/09 – Skokie, IL @ North Shore Center for the Performing Arts

07/11 – Huber Heights, OH @ The Rose Music Center at The Heights

07/14 – Cape Cod, MA @ Melody Tent

07/15 – Cohasset, MA @ South Shore Music Circus

07/17 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall

07/18 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury

08/18 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Summer Sessions

08/20 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

08/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

08/24 – Ojai, CA @ Libbey Bowl

08/26 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

08/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

11/16 – Southbank, AU @ The Palms at Crown

11/18 – St. Kilda, AU @ Palais Theatre

11/22 – Thirroul, AU @ Anita’s Theatre

11/24 – Newtown, AU @ Enmore Theatre

11/15 – Newtown, AU @ Enmore Theatre

11/29 – Newcastle, AU @ Civic Theatre Newcastle

12/01 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli