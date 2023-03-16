Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Belinda Carlisle Shares “Big Big Love,” Her First New Pop Song in Over 25 Years: Stream

Off her upcoming EP titled Kismet

Advertisement
Belinda Carlisle Big Big Love new song Kismet artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates
Belinda Carlisle, photo by Nick Spanos
Follow
March 16, 2023 | 12:04pm ET

    Belinda Carlisle has returned with “Big Big Love,” her first new pop single since 1997. A collaboration with legendary hitmaking songwriter Diane Warren, it will appear on her upcoming EP, Kismet, out May 12th via RAF/BMG. It also comes ahead of a string of US tour dates (grab tickets here).

    With soaring, upbeat production by Mati Gavriel, “Big Big Love” lives up to its name as Carlisle chases an all-encompassing romance. “What I need,” she sings. “Is someone to come and knock me off my feet/ Jump off the cliff and dive into something deep.” Listen to the track below.

    Carlisle and Warren have a long history of working together after first collaborating on Carlisle’s seminal 1987 album, Heaven on Earth, featuring the classic title track. In a statement, the pop icon spoke about how their chance reunion led to the new project.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “27 years on from making my last English language pop record I really wasn’t thinking I would ever make one again… and I was quite happy with that idea,” Carlisle said. “Then a chance encounter in a coffee shop led me back to the wonderful Diane Warren and she gave me the incredible gift of this song and the other songs on my upcoming EP.”

    Warren added, “It’s so great to be working together again after all these years. From ‘I Get Weak’ and now to ‘Big Big Love,’ a new chapter has begun. I can’t wait for everyone to hear these new hits!”

    “Big Big Love” marks Carlisle’s first English-language track since “I Won’t Say I’m in Love” from the animated Hercules movie soundtrack. Her last pop album was 1996’s A Woman & A Man, though she has released a French cover album (Voila) and Sikh chant LP (Wilder Shores) since then. More recently, she contributed to the Warren-penned “Gonna Be You” alongside Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, and Gloria Estefan.

    Advertisement

    Carlisle is headed out on a run of US tour dates beginning in July. See the full schedule below, and tickets are available now via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    Kismet Artwork:

    Belinda Carlisle Kismet EP artwork tracklist Big Big Love new song

    Kismet Tracklist:
    01. Big Big Love
    02. If You Go
    03. Deeper into You
    04. I Couldn’t Do That to Me
    05. Sanity

    Belinda Carlisle 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/01 – Peachtree City, GA @ Fred Amphitheatre
    07/04 – TBA
    07/06 – Sheboygan, WI @ Stephanie H Weill PAC
    07/09 – Skokie, IL @ North Shore Center for the Performing Arts
    07/11 – Huber Heights, OH @ The Rose Music Center at The Heights
    07/14 – Cape Cod, MA @ Melody Tent
    07/15 – Cohasset, MA @ South Shore Music Circus
    07/17 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall
    07/18 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury
    08/18 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Summer Sessions
    08/20 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
    08/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    08/24 – Ojai, CA @ Libbey Bowl
    08/26 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
    08/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    11/16 – Southbank, AU @ The Palms at Crown
    11/18 – St. Kilda, AU @ Palais Theatre
    11/22 – Thirroul, AU @ Anita’s Theatre
    11/24 – Newtown, AU @ Enmore Theatre
    11/15 – Newtown, AU @ Enmore Theatre
    11/29 – Newcastle, AU @ Civic Theatre Newcastle
    12/01 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Sigur Ros 2023

Sigur Rós Announce Summer 2023 Tour with 41-Piece Orchestra

March 16, 2023

grand funk railroad 2023 tour dates

Grand Funk Railroad Announce We're an American Band 50th Anniversary US Tour

March 16, 2023

maneskin RUSH! 2023 Tour

Måneskin Announce 2023 "RUSH! World Tour"

March 15, 2023

Sparta 2023 tour

Sparta Announce 2023 US Tour Celebrating 20th Anniversary of Wiretap Scars

March 15, 2023

my morning jacket 2023 tour dates pre-sale tickets watch alternative rock music news

My Morning Jacket Announce 2023 Tour Dates

March 15, 2023

Goose Expand 2023 Tour Dates

March 14, 2023

Man with a Mission 2023 tour

Man with a Mission Announce "Wolves on Parade" 2023 North American Tour

March 14, 2023

clutch dinosaur jr red fang tour

Clutch, Dinosaur Jr., and Red Fang Announce 2023 North American Tour

March 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Belinda Carlisle Shares "Big Big Love," Her First New Pop Song in Over 25 Years: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter