Between the Buried and Me Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

Between the Buried and Me have announced a Summer 2023 North American tour that will see the band performing its acclaimed 2012 album, The Paralax II: Future Sequence, in its entirety.
The extensive trek kicks off June 16th in Charleston, South Carolina, and runs through July 31st in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Thank You Scientist and Rivers of Nihil will provide support.
Artist and Live Nation pre-sales have begun using the code DISCORD502 or OPENER via Ticketmaster. General ticket sales start Friday, March 10th. Alternatively, you can pick tickets via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.
The Paralax II: Future Sequence was released in October 2012 as the follow-up to 2011 EP, The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues. Between the Buried and Me would continue to use this sequential format for future releases (Automata I and II; Colors II), creating distinct thematic sagas within their vast discography.
See a full list of Between the Buried and Me’s 2023 North American tour dates below. Get tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.
Between the Buried and Me’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Thank You Scientist and Rivers of Nihil:
06/16 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
06/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
06/20 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
06/21 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
06/23 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
06/24 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
06/25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
06/27 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
06/28 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
06/29 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
06/30 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
07/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Lyric at Skyway Theatre
07/02 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
07/03 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
07/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
07/07 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
07/08 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
07/10 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre
07/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
07/12 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
07/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
07/15 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
07/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
07/17 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theatre
07/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
07/21 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory
07/22 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
07/23 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
07/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
07/26 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
07/28 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
07/29 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
07/30 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
07/31 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat