Between the Buried and Me Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

Between the Buried and Me have announced a Summer 2023 North American tour that will see the band performing its acclaimed 2012 album, The Paralax II: Future Sequence, in its entirety.

The extensive trek kicks off June 16th in Charleston, South Carolina, and runs through July 31st in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Thank You Scientist and Rivers of Nihil will provide support.

Artist and Live Nation pre-sales have begun using the code DISCORD502 or OPENER via Ticketmaster. General ticket sales start Friday, March 10th. Alternatively, you can pick tickets via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

The Paralax II: Future Sequence was released in October 2012 as the follow-up to 2011 EP, The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues. Between the Buried and Me would continue to use this sequential format for future releases (Automata I and II; Colors II), creating distinct thematic sagas within their vast discography.

See a full list of Between the Buried and Me’s 2023 North American tour dates below. Get tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Between the Buried and Me’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Thank You Scientist and Rivers of Nihil:

06/16 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

06/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

06/20 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

06/21 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

06/23 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

06/24 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

06/25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

06/27 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

06/28 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

06/29 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

06/30 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

07/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Lyric at Skyway Theatre

07/02 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

07/03 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

07/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

07/07 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

07/08 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

07/10 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre

07/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

07/12 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

07/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

07/15 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

07/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

07/17 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theatre

07/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

07/21 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory

07/22 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

07/23 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

07/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

07/26 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

07/28 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

07/29 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

07/30 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

07/31 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat