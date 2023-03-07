Menu
Between the Buried and Me Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

The band will perform its 2012 album The Paralax II: Future Sequence in its entirety

between the buried and me 2023 tour
Between the Buried and Me, courtesy of Cosa Nostra PR
March 7, 2023 | 1:26pm ET

    Between the Buried and Me have announced a Summer 2023 North American tour that will see the band performing its acclaimed 2012 album, The Paralax II: Future Sequence, in its entirety.

    The extensive trek kicks off June 16th in Charleston, South Carolina, and runs through July 31st in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Thank You Scientist and Rivers of Nihil will provide support.

    Artist and Live Nation pre-sales have begun using the code DISCORD502 or OPENER via Ticketmaster. General ticket sales start Friday, March 10th. Alternatively, you can pick tickets via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    The Paralax II: Future Sequence was released in October 2012 as the follow-up to 2011 EP, The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues. Between the Buried and Me would continue to use this sequential format for future releases (Automata I and II; Colors II), creating distinct thematic sagas within their vast discography.

    See a full list of Between the Buried and Me’s 2023 North American tour dates below. Get tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    Between the Buried and Me’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Thank You Scientist and Rivers of Nihil:
    06/16 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
    06/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
    06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
    06/20 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    06/21 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
    06/23 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
    06/24 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
    06/25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    06/27 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
    06/28 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
    06/29 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
    06/30 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
    07/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Lyric at Skyway Theatre
    07/02 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
    07/03 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    07/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    07/07 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
    07/08 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
    07/10 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre
    07/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
    07/12 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
    07/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    07/15 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
    07/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
    07/17 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theatre
    07/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
    07/21 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory
    07/22 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
    07/23 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
    07/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
    07/26 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
    07/28 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
    07/29 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
    07/30 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
    07/31 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat

    btbam 2023 tour admat

