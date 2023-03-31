Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Big Freedia Drops Hometown Anthem “Central City Freestyle”: Stream

"This song and video is one for the people of my city"

Advertisement
Big Freedia Central City Freestyle new single Bounce New Orleans dance hip-hip
Big Freedia, photo by Wayan Barre
March 31, 2023 | 12:15pm ET

    The iconic queen of New Orleans Bounce, Big Freedia, is back with a new upbeat dance single, “Central City Freestyle.” Listen to the track and watch its delightfully uninhibited video below.

    Built around a lively beat with escalating layers of bass goodness — and a few classic build-ups and drops — “Central City Freestyle” is a vehicle for Freedia’s irresistible charm. Between her commanding presence as an MC, the message of empowerment, and the literal dancing that this track will surely inspire, the grand sum embodies the best of what a booty-shaking party anthem can be.

    For her part, Freedia attributes her performance to her hometown and community. “This song and video is one for the people of my city,” she said in a statement. “It was recorded in one take and it’s a Bounce Freestyle — raw and off the cuff — celebration of everything New Orleans!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The release comes as the 45-year-old rapper is busy on a couple different fronts. Her new TV show, Big Freedia Means Business, is coming to Fuse TV this summer, and she’s planning on opening her own hotel in New Orleans, Hotel Freedia, by next year’s Mardi Gras. Last summer, Beyoncé sampled Freedia’s “Explode” for her dance-pop track “Break My Soul,” which won the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording last month. Freedia’s even working on new music, according to her Instagram story.

    Freedia will also be embarking on an international tour, which will include numerous New Orleans dates, sets with LCD Soundsystem for the Re:SET concert series, and more. Check out the full list of dates below. Tickets are available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    “Central City Freestyle” Artwork:

    Big Freedia Central City Freestyle artwork hip-hop Bounce New Orleans

    Big Freedia 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater +
    04/14 – New Orleans, LA @ French Quarter Festival *
    04/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Sunken Garden Theatre
    04/28 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Festival 2023
    04/29 – Houston, TX @ Houston Botanical Gardens *
    05/04 – New Orleans, LA @ The Metropolitan Night Club
    05/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
    05/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
    06/02 – Stanford, CA @ Re:SET Bay Area
    06/03 – San Diego, CA @ Re:SET San Diego
    06/04 – Pasadena, CA @ Re:SET Los Angeles
    06/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Re:SET New Orleans
    06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Re:SET Atlanta
    06/11 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Re:SET Dallas
    06/15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
    06/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Boulevardia
    06/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival *
    06/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Pink Block Party
    07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
    07/07 – Vienne, FR @ Jazz a Vienne Festival
    07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Motorcity Casino Hotel
    07/23 – Little Rock, AR @ Little Rock Black Pride 2023
    08/04 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival
    08/25 – Columbus, OH @ Wonderbus Music and Arts Festival

    Advertisement

    + = w/ Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
    * = w/ Soul Rebels

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

kiss final shows

KISS Announce Their "Absolute Final Shows" on Farewell Tour [Updated]

March 30, 2023

spring 2023 essential anticipated best tours tickets concerts last minute tickets cheap

62 Essential Tours to Catch in Spring 2023

March 29, 2023

Maisie Peters tickets 2023 tour dates onsale presale code live shows the good witch

How to Get Tickets to Maisie Peters' 2023 Tour

March 28, 2023

Social Distortion 2023 North American tour

Social Distortion Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

March 28, 2023

rina sawayama 2023 tour dates north america tickets hold the girl reloaded pop music news

Rina Sawayama Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

March 28, 2023

meet me @ the altar summer 2023 us tour dates tickets

Meet Me @ the Altar Announce Summer 2023 Tour

March 28, 2023

Run the Jewels 2023 us 10th anniversary tour dates tickets

Run the Jewels Announce 10th Anniversary Tour

March 28, 2023

boygenius tickets 2023 tour dates presale code info

How to Get Tickets to boygenius' 2023 Tour

March 28, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Big Freedia Drops Hometown Anthem “Central City Freestyle”: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter