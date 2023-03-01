Big Thief unveiled their brand new song “Vampire Empire” during a Tuesday night appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The band has been playing the song on their ongoing tour, and while a studio version does not yet exist, they “couldn’t wait until they got to the [Late Show] to give wider audiences a sneak peek.” Watch the replay below.

Big Thief are wrapping up their US tour with two New York City shows this week. Next month, they’ll kick off a run of shows in the UK and Europe, before returning to the US this summer for concerts with Lucinda Williams and Bill Callahan. Tickets to the band’s upcoming tour dates are available here.

Advertisement

Related Video

Big Thief are touring in support of their 2022 album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You.

Big Thief 2023 Tour Dates:

03/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

03/02 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

04/05 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead %

04/06 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall %

04/07 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester %

04/08 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall %

04/11 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo %

04/12 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo %

04/15 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdamse Schouwburg

04/16 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

04/18 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

04/21 — Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus

04/22 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

04/23 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

04/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz

04/27 – Valencia, ES @ Sala Moon

04/28 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

04/29 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV

07/17 – Burlington, VT @ Lawn at Shelburne Museum ^

07/18 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater ^

07/19 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center ^

07/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room ^

07/27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

07/29 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Music Festival

07/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *

08/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre *

08/04 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

08/05 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

08/08 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery $

# = with Buck Meek

% = with L’Rain

^ = with Nick Hakim

* = with Lucinda Williams

$ = w/ Bill Callahan

Photo Gallery: Big Thief Live at Higher Ground, January 31st, 2023

Big Thief, photo by Luke Awtry Big Thief, photo by Luke Awtry Big Thief, photo by Luke Awtry Big Thief, photo by Luke Awtry Big Thief, photo by Luke Awtry Big Thief, photo by Luke Awtry Big Thief, photo by Luke Awtry Big Thief, photo by Luke Awtry