Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Big Thief Debut New Song “Vampire Empire” on Colbert: Watch

The band has been playing the song on their ongoing tour

Advertisement
Big Thief on Colbert
Big Thief on Colbert (CBS)
March 1, 2023 | 8:42am ET

    Big Thief unveiled their brand new song “Vampire Empire” during a Tuesday night appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

    The band has been playing the song on their ongoing tour, and while a studio version does not yet exist, they “couldn’t wait until they got to the [Late Show] to give wider audiences a sneak peek.” Watch the replay below.

    Big Thief are wrapping up their US tour with two New York City shows this week. Next month, they’ll kick off a run of shows in the UK and Europe, before returning to the US this summer for concerts with Lucinda Williams and Bill Callahan. Tickets to the band’s upcoming tour dates are available here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Big Thief are touring in support of their 2022 album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You.

    Big Thief 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #
    03/02 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #
    04/05 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead %
    04/06 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall %
    04/07 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester %
    04/08 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall %
    04/11 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo %
    04/12 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo %
    04/15 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdamse Schouwburg
    04/16 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort
    04/18 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
    04/21 — Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus
    04/22 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
    04/23 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
    04/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz
    04/27 – Valencia, ES @ Sala Moon
    04/28 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
    04/29 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV
    07/17 – Burlington, VT @ Lawn at Shelburne Museum ^
    07/18 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater ^
    07/19 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center ^
    07/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room ^
    07/27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^
    07/29 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Music Festival
    07/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *
    08/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre *
    08/04 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *
    08/05 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *
    08/08 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *
    08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery $

    # = with Buck Meek
    % = with L’Rain
    ^ = with Nick Hakim
    * = with Lucinda Williams
    $ = w/ Bill Callahan

    Photo Gallery: Big Thief Live at Higher Ground, January 31st, 2023

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Stories

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Corden Sugar Rush Ride

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Perform "Sugar Rush Ride" on Corden: Watch

February 28, 2023

Jack White on SNL

Jack White Joins SNL's Five-Timers Club with Thunderous Rock Show: Watch

February 26, 2023

Little Simz on Colbert

Little Simz Brings "Heart on Fire" to Colbert: Watch

February 21, 2023

beck jimmy kimmel live thinking about you rock music indie news alternative listen watch

Beck Performs "Thinking About You" on Kimmel: Watch

February 17, 2023

amanda shires jason isbell tonight show jimmy fallon late night performance country folk music hawk from a dove watwch listen

Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell Perform "Hawk for the Dove" on Fallon: Watch

February 15, 2023

Paramore on Kimmel

Paramore Perform "Running Out of Time" on Kimmel: Watch

February 15, 2023

margo pce sharon van etten corden late late show watch country rock music news stream listen

Margo Price and Sharon Van Etten Perform "Radio" on Corden: Watch

February 9, 2023

Regina Spektor on Seth Meyers

Regina Spektor Performs "What Might Have Been" on Seth Meyers: Watch

February 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Big Thief Debut New Song "Vampire Empire" on Colbert: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter