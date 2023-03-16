Menu
Billie Eilish Shares Creepy Teaser of Acting Debut in Donald Glover’s Swarm: Watch

Premiering this Friday, March 17th

Billie Eilish in Swarm
Billie Eilish in Swarm (Prime Video)
March 16, 2023 | 5:31pm ET

    Billie Eilish is creepier than ever in a new teaser of her acting debut in Donald Glover’s upcoming Prime Video series, Swarm, premiering this Friday, March 17th.

    In a clip that Eilish shared on Instagram, the pop superstar’s character seems to be interrogating the show’s protagonist Dre (Dominique Fishback). During the course of questioning Dre, Eilish finds out she had a vision of red “milk” spilled on the carpet. Upon receiving confirmation that Dre “hurt someone,” Eilish says, “Very good.” A separate teaser shared by Prime Video shows Eilish asking Dre (who apparently was once named Kayla) to name something she regrets.

    Watch both teasers below.

    Swarm, which is set between 2016 and 2018, centers around Dre, who plays an obsessed fan of a fictional Beyoncé-based pop star. It was co-created and executive produced by Atlanta writer-producer Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, the latter of whom directed the pilot.

    Related Video

    The cast also features guest stars Chlöe Bailey as Dre’s sister Marissa and Damson Idris as Marissa’s boyfriend Khalid, as well as Rickey Thompson, Paris Jackson, Rory Culkin, Kiersey Clemons, and Byron Bowers.

    All seven episodes of Swarm will debut March 17th on Prime Video.

    Though Eilish has starred in several music documentaries and voiced herself in The Simpsons short film When Billie Met Lisa, her guest role in Swarm marks her first fully scripted role.

