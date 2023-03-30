The show must go on for Billie Eilish, who made the best out of an unfortunate situation Wednesday night. When severe rain forced her to cancel her show in Mexico City, the pop star prevailed against the technical issues by performing a brief acoustic set instead.

As a voice over the intercom directed fans out of the outdoor venue, Eilish came out onstage with her own message: “They were like, ‘you gotta leave and they gotta go home,’ and I was like, ‘no,'” she explained to the poncho-clad crowd. “So, I thought it was stupid for me to just leave without coming out here and saying thank you for being here and standing here in the fucking pouring rain.”

Eilish then asked the audience if they’d be OK with her and her brother/musical partner Finneas performing an acoustic set instead, to which she got a pretty unanimous “yes.”

With Finneas backing her up on acoustic guitar, Eilish performed a short show including songs like “Lovely” and “Happier Than Ever.” It might not have been much, but from what we can tell by clips of the night, the audience singing along almost made up for the rocky circumstances. See some videos and photos of the night below.

Eilish has been on tour in support of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever. She wraps up her announced headlining shows this weekend, but she still has some festival appearances coming up on her schedule, including Lollapalooza, Osheaga, and Reading & Leeds.

My respects to @billieeilish, go out and show your face and explain to them with such kindness, not just anyone. I’m sorry for everyone who went to see her and nothing else was possible because of the rain. At least I know that she sing two songs. pic.twitter.com/XY1giQ1otC — 「 クレイジー・キャット😸 」 (@ge0w4) March 30, 2023

Así las cosas en el concierto de Billie Eilish en el Foro Sol pic.twitter.com/klXvFfAIBQ — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) March 30, 2023

Billie Eilish canta ‘Happier Than Ever’ en acústico junto a sus fans en México 🇲🇽, posterior a la cancelación de su show. pic.twitter.com/N7KGjmnayr — MUSICTRENDS Colombia (@musictrendscol) March 30, 2023

Billie Eilish cantando en acústico Lovely con ayuda de sus fans en el Foro Sol de la Ciudad de México 🥺 | #billieeilish #lluvia #CDMX #ForoSol pic.twitter.com/naZVJ9FbHn — Alan Ramírez (@ramirez7alan) March 30, 2023

Billie Eilish se despedindo dos seus fãs no show cancelado do México hoje: "Eu preciso que vocês vão pra casa em segurança e guardem todos os seus ingressos. Eu vou conseguir um espaço na agenda, prometo. Amo muito vocês"pic.twitter.com/snHwL2lAam — Info Billie Brasil (@InfoBillieBR) March 30, 2023