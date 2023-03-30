Menu
Billie Eilish Performs Rained-Out Mexico City Show: Watch

She played a brief acoustic set

Finneas and Billie Eilish, photo by Matty Vogel
March 30, 2023 | 11:51am ET

    The show must go on for Billie Eilish, who made the best out of an unfortunate situation Wednesday night. When severe rain forced her to cancel her show in Mexico City, the pop star prevailed against the technical issues by performing a brief acoustic set instead.

    As a voice over the intercom directed fans out of the outdoor venue, Eilish came out onstage with her own message: “They were like, ‘you gotta leave and they gotta go home,’ and I was like, ‘no,'” she explained to the poncho-clad crowd. “So, I thought it was stupid for me to just leave without coming out here and saying thank you for being here and standing here in the fucking pouring rain.”

    Eilish then asked the audience if they’d be OK with her and her brother/musical partner Finneas performing an acoustic set instead, to which she got a pretty unanimous “yes.”

    With Finneas backing her up on acoustic guitar, Eilish performed a short show including songs like “Lovely” and “Happier Than Ever.” It might not have been much, but from what we can tell by clips of the night, the audience singing along almost made up for the rocky circumstances. See some videos and photos of the night below.

    Eilish has been on tour in support of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever. She wraps up her announced headlining shows this weekend, but she still has some festival appearances coming up on her schedule, including Lollapalooza, Osheaga, and Reading & Leeds.

