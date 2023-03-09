Multi-hyphenate and red carpet showstopper Billy Porter is going on the road in 2023. The Tony winner has announced the first leg of his “Black Mona Lisa Tour,” marking his first proper headlining trek across the US.

Backed by a full band and a video installation, the “Black Mona Lisa Tour” will see Porter tell his life story through song — intermingling tracks from his Broadway performances, the Pose soundtrack, as well as his own solo pop career.

The 25-date tour kicks off on April 29th in Seattle at the Paramount Theatre, before Porter then makes stops in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, as well as his hometown of Pittsburgh. It’ll conclude on June 3rd at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

Advertisement

Related Video

“It’s really the first time that I’ve been able to fully express myself and who I am through my music,” Porter said in a press release. “Through my mainstream pop music space. It’s like my magnum opus. It’s everything to me. You’ll really get a glimpse into who I am even deeper with this music.”

A ticket pre-sale for the “Black Mona Lisa Tour” begin today, March 9th, at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code OPENER), with general sale following tomorrow, March 10th at the same time; grab yours at Ticketmaster. Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

See all the announced dates for Billy Porter’s “Black Mona Lisa Tour” below.

Porter has also announced that he’s releasing a new single called “Baby Was a Dancer” on March 24th, which serves as a preview of his upcoming album Black Mona Lisa (release date TBA). Consequence chatted with Porter last year about his directorial debut, Anything’s Possible.

Advertisement

Billy Porter 2023 Tour Dates:

4/29 -Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

5/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

5/02 – Denver, CO @ Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

5/04 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Center For The Performing Arts

5/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre

5/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Pantages Theatre

5/07 – Tempe, AZ ASU @ Gammage

5/09 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

5/10 – Dallas, TX AT&T @ Performing Arts Center

5/12 – San Antonio, TX @ HEB Performing Hall – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

5/13 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

5/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

5/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

5/18 – Detroit, MI @ Fisher Theatre

5/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Symphony Center

5/21 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

5/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

5/24 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

5/26 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

5/27 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace Theatre

5/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall

5/31 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

6/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

6/02 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

6/03 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino