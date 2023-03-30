Björk Shares Psychedelic Music Video for “fossora”: Watch

Menu
Björk's fossora video
Björk’s “fossora” video (photo via YouTube)
March 30, 2023 | 10:38am ET

    Björk is keeping the momentum of her latest LP fossora going by sharing a music video for the album’s title track.

    In typical Björk fashion, the “fossora” video comes chock-full of trippy visuals that make you feel like a bug roaming around the forest floor — this is coming from her self-described “mushroom album,” after all, and a press release describes the clip as “an extension of the world she moulded” for fossora. Superimposed on these hallucinatory clips is Björk singing, donning an elaborate, colorful outfit and makeup as she’s surrounded by an eight-piece wind section composed of clarinet, bass clarinet, and oboe.

    Things only get freakier in the song’s latter half when the booming bass kicks in, as the fungal footage and videos of the musicians become even more intertwined — as if replicating a somewhat bad or overwhelming psychedelic trip. Watch Björk in the “fossora” video, which she also co-directed herself, below.

    Previously, Björk shared videos for “Atopos,” “Ovule,” “Ancestress,” and “Sorrowful Soil.”

    Later this year, Björk will embark on the “Cornucopia World Tour,” as well as play Coachella. You can find remaining tickets to her headlining shows at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

