Björk Transforms Shygirl’s “Woe” with Haunting, Experimental Remix: Stream

Shygirl and Björk have teamed up once again, this time for a remix of Shygirl’s track “Woe.” Björk’s reimagining, titled “Woe (I See It from Your Side),” will appear on Nymph_o, the deluxe edition of Shygirl’s 2022 album Nymph.
Björk’s remix returns the favor after Shygirl and her longtime collaborator Sega Bodega hopped on a new version of Björk’s 2022 single “Ovule” in January. “Woe (I See It from Your Side)” takes cues from the swaggering, distorted section of the original and turns it into a brand new track with experimental, off-kilter production and two new verses from the Icelandic singer. Watch the music video below.
You can currently catch Shygirl on the North American leg of her “Nymph World Tour” through April. After that, she’ll head out to the UK and Europe for a series of festival appearances. See her full schedule below, and tickets are available to purchase via StubHub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.
Nymph_o will arrive on April 14th via Because Music and also features contributions from Tinashe, Arca, Erika de Casier, and more. Pre-orders are ongoing.
Shygirl 2023 Tour Dates:
03/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
03/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
03/25 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
03/31 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04/01 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club
04/04 – Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD
04/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore
04/08 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
04/09 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
04/12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/13 – Boone, NC @ Legends – Appalacian State University
04/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell
04/15 – Miami, FL @ The Ground
05/27 – London, UK @ Wide Awake
06/10 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival
06/16 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar by Night Festival
06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/29 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockéennes De Belfort
07/02 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole
07/07 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
08/05 – Amstelveen, NL @ Dekmantel Festival
08/09 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/13 – Newquay, UK @ Boadmasters Festival
08/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Sonic Mania