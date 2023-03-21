Björk Transforms Shygirl’s “Woe” with Haunting, Experimental Remix: Stream

Shygirl and Björk have teamed up once again, this time for a remix of Shygirl’s track “Woe.” Björk’s reimagining, titled “Woe (I See It from Your Side),” will appear on Nymph_o, the deluxe edition of Shygirl’s 2022 album Nymph.

Björk’s remix returns the favor after Shygirl and her longtime collaborator Sega Bodega hopped on a new version of Björk’s 2022 single “Ovule” in January. “Woe (I See It from Your Side)” takes cues from the swaggering, distorted section of the original and turns it into a brand new track with experimental, off-kilter production and two new verses from the Icelandic singer. Watch the music video below.

You can currently catch Shygirl on the North American leg of her “Nymph World Tour” through April. After that, she’ll head out to the UK and Europe for a series of festival appearances. See her full schedule below, and tickets are available to purchase via StubHub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Nymph_o will arrive on April 14th via Because Music and also features contributions from Tinashe, Arca, Erika de Casier, and more. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Shygirl 2023 Tour Dates:

03/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

03/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/25 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

03/31 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/01 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

04/04 – Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

04/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

04/08 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/09 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/13 – Boone, NC @ Legends – Appalacian State University

04/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell

04/15 – Miami, FL @ The Ground

05/27 – London, UK @ Wide Awake

06/10 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival

06/16 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar by Night Festival

06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/29 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockéennes De Belfort

07/02 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole

07/07 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

08/05 – Amstelveen, NL @ Dekmantel Festival

08/09 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/13 – Newquay, UK @ Boadmasters Festival

08/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Sonic Mania