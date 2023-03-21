Menu
Björk Transforms Shygirl’s “Woe” with Haunting, Experimental Remix: Stream

Off the upcoming deluxe edition of Shygirl's 2022 album Nymph

Shygirl Bjork Woe remix new song video stream
Shygirl (photo courtesy of artist) and Björk (photo by Vidar Logi)
March 21, 2023 | 3:52pm ET

    Shygirl and Björk have teamed up once again, this time for a remix of Shygirl’s track “Woe.” Björk’s reimagining, titled “Woe (I See It from Your Side),” will appear on Nymph_o, the deluxe edition of Shygirl’s 2022 album Nymph.

    Björk’s remix returns the favor after Shygirl and her longtime collaborator Sega Bodega hopped on a new version of Björk’s 2022 single “Ovule” in January. “Woe (I See It from Your Side)” takes cues from the swaggering, distorted section of the original and turns it into a brand new track with experimental, off-kilter production and two new verses from the Icelandic singer. Watch the music video below.

    You can currently catch Shygirl on the North American leg of her “Nymph World Tour” through April. After that, she’ll head out to the UK and Europe for a series of festival appearances. See her full schedule below, and tickets are available to purchase via StubHub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Nymph_o will arrive on April 14th via Because Music and also features contributions from Tinashe, Arca, Erika de Casier, and more. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Shygirl 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
    03/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    03/25 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
    03/31 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    04/01 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    04/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club
    04/04 – Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD
    04/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore
    04/08 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    04/09 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    04/12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    04/13 – Boone, NC @ Legends – Appalacian State University
    04/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell
    04/15 – Miami, FL @ The Ground
    05/27 – London, UK @ Wide Awake
    06/10 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival
    06/16 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar by Night Festival
    06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
    06/29 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockéennes De Belfort
    07/02 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole
    07/07 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
    08/05 – Amstelveen, NL @ Dekmantel Festival
    08/09 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
    08/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
    08/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
    08/13 – Newquay, UK @ Boadmasters Festival
    08/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Sonic Mania

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

