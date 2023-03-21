Menu
Black Country, New Road Announce New Live Album Live at Bush Hall

The LP compiles all new songs from the band

Black Country, New Road, photo by Holly Whitaker
March 21, 2023 | 12:36pm ET

    Black Country, New Road shared their concert film Live at Bush Hall last month, and the band has now announced the album counterpart of the same name, arriving digitally March 24th.

    The compilation captures the British six-piece during a three-night stint in London last December and features the official debut recordings of all-new material written after the group’s 2022 sophomore album, Ants From Up There, and the sudden departure of frontman Isaac Wood. With several members now sharing lead vocal duties, the new setlist offers a full view at the band’s future-in-progress.

    “It’s about capturing the moment,” singer-saxophonist Lewis Evans shared in a statement. “A little time capsule of these eight months that we’ve had playing these songs on the road.” Meanwhile, pianist May Kershaw added that the band “didn’t want to do a studio album” and “wrote the new tracks specifically to perform live.”

    Related Video

    Drummer Charlie Wayne explains: “We want the focal point to be this film. We’ve put a lot of effort into making it feel like you’re watching a live gig. It’s not an album in our eyes, it’s a live performance.” Pre-orders for physical LPs are ongoing, with release dates slated for May 26th in the US and April 28th in the UK.

    Black Country, New Road have also unveiled a new live date at London’s 02 Shepherds Bush Empire on October 10th, their largest solo headline show to date. Tickets go up for grabs on Friday, March 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. The show serves as a finale for the band’s previously-announced Japan and Europe 2023 dates, including festival appearances at Primavera SoundGlastonbury, THING 2023, and more.

    Check out the full itinerary below, and browse for seats and deals to all of Black Country, New Road’s upcoming live dates via Viagogo.

    Live at Bush Hall Artwork:

    Live at Bush Hall Tracklist:
    01. Up Song – Live at Bush Hall
    02. The Boy – Live at Bush Hall
    03. I Won’t Always Love You – Live at Bush Hall
    04. Across the Pond Friend – Live at Bush Hall
    05. Laughing Song – Live at Bush Hall
    06. The Wrong Trousers – Live at Bush Hall
    07. Turbines/Pigs – Live at Bush Hall
    08. Dancers – Live at Bush Hall
    09. Up Song (Reprise) – Live at Bush Hall

    Black Country, New Road 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/04 Nagoya, JP @ Club Quattro
    04/05 – Osaka, JP @ Umeda Club Quattro
    04/06 – Tokyo, JP @ O-East
    04/13 Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaïque Festival
    04/14 – Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaïque Festival
    04/15 – Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaïque Festival
    05/02 – Southampton, UK @ 1865
    05/03 Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre
    05/05 Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia
    05/07 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle University, S.U.
    05/08 Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket
    05/09 Manchester, UK @ Manchester New Century Hall
    05/11 Norwich, UK @ Waterfront
    05/12 Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing
    05/13 Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory
    05/15 Cambridge, UK @ J1, Cambridge Junction
    05/20 Rio De Janiero, BR @ c6 Fest
    05/21 Sao Paulo, BR @ c6 Fest
    05/27 London, UK @ Wide Awake!
    05/30 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera In The City
    06/01 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
    06/05 Madrid, ES @ Primavera In The City
    06/08 Arganda del Rey, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
    06/10 Holland, NL @ Best Kept Secret
    06/25 Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury
    07/13 Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
    07/21 Macclesfield, UK @ bluedot
    08/26 Port Townsend, WA @ THING Festival
    10/10 London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

