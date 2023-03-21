Black Country, New Road Announce New Live Album Live at Bush Hall

Black Country, New Road shared their concert film Live at Bush Hall last month, and the band has now announced the album counterpart of the same name, arriving digitally March 24th.

The compilation captures the British six-piece during a three-night stint in London last December and features the official debut recordings of all-new material written after the group’s 2022 sophomore album, Ants From Up There, and the sudden departure of frontman Isaac Wood. With several members now sharing lead vocal duties, the new setlist offers a full view at the band’s future-in-progress.

“It’s about capturing the moment,” singer-saxophonist Lewis Evans shared in a statement. “A little time capsule of these eight months that we’ve had playing these songs on the road.” Meanwhile, pianist May Kershaw added that the band “didn’t want to do a studio album” and “wrote the new tracks specifically to perform live.”

Drummer Charlie Wayne explains: “We want the focal point to be this film. We’ve put a lot of effort into making it feel like you’re watching a live gig. It’s not an album in our eyes, it’s a live performance.” Pre-orders for physical LPs are ongoing, with release dates slated for May 26th in the US and April 28th in the UK.

Black Country, New Road have also unveiled a new live date at London’s 02 Shepherds Bush Empire on October 10th, their largest solo headline show to date. Tickets go up for grabs on Friday, March 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. The show serves as a finale for the band’s previously-announced Japan and Europe 2023 dates, including festival appearances at Primavera Sound, Glastonbury, THING 2023, and more.

Check out the full itinerary below, and browse for seats and deals to all of Black Country, New Road’s upcoming live dates via Viagogo.

Live at Bush Hall Artwork:

Live at Bush Hall Tracklist:

01. Up Song – Live at Bush Hall

02. The Boy – Live at Bush Hall

03. I Won’t Always Love You – Live at Bush Hall

04. Across the Pond Friend – Live at Bush Hall

05. Laughing Song – Live at Bush Hall

06. The Wrong Trousers – Live at Bush Hall

07. Turbines/Pigs – Live at Bush Hall

08. Dancers – Live at Bush Hall

09. Up Song (Reprise) – Live at Bush Hall

Black Country, New Road 2023 Tour Dates:

04/04 – Nagoya, JP @ Club Quattro

04/05 – Osaka, JP @ Umeda Club Quattro

04/06 – Tokyo, JP @ O-East

04/13 – Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaïque Festival

04/14 – Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaïque Festival

04/15 – Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaïque Festival

05/02 – Southampton, UK @ 1865

05/03 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre

05/05 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia

05/07 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle University, S.U.

05/08 – Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket

05/09 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester New Century Hall

05/11 – Norwich, UK @ Waterfront

05/12 – Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing

05/13 – Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory

05/15 – Cambridge, UK @ J1, Cambridge Junction

05/20 – Rio De Janiero, BR @ c6 Fest

05/21 – Sao Paulo, BR @ c6 Fest

05/27 – London, UK @ Wide Awake!

05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera In The City

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/05 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera In The City

06/08 – Arganda del Rey, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/10 – Holland, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/25 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury

07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

07/21 – Macclesfield, UK @ bluedot

08/26 – Port Townsend, WA @ THING Festival

10/10 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire