Blink-182 Postpone Start of Reunion Tour Due to Travis Barker’s Finger Injury

Barker underwent surgery on Wednesday

Blink-182 to reunite for 2023 tour
Blink-182, photo courtesy of band
March 1, 2023 | 12:25pm ET

    Blink-182 have pushed back the start of their upcoming reunion tour as drummer Travis Barker recovers from finger surgery.

    Barker, Tom DeLonge, and Mark Hoppus were set to play their first shows together in nearly 10 years beginning later this month in Mexico and Latin America. However, due to a “freak accident that no one saw coming,” Barker requires surgery on his ring finger, DeLonge explained in a video message posted on Wednesday. As such, those dates have now been moved to 2024.

    Barker initially injured his finger in early February while rehearsing for Blink-182’s upcoming tour. “I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligament,” he explained at the time. Last week, Barker appeared to re-injure the finger, ultimately forcing him to undergo surgery on Wednesday.

    Related Video

    As of now, Blink-182’s North American tour is proceeding as scheduled. The trek kicks off in early May and runs through July, with Turnstile providing support. Check out the band’s updated tour itinerary below, and find tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

    Blink-182 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
    03/11 – Tijuana, MX @ Imperial GNP
    03/14 – Lima, PE @ Estadio San Marcos +
    03/17-19 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
    03/17-19 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
    03/21-22 – Asuncion, PY @ Asuncioncio
    03/23-26 – Bogotá, CO @ Estereo Picnic
    03/24-26 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
    03/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
    03/29 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
    03/31   Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
    04/01 – Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pa’l Norte
    05/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center * (Tix)
    05/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center * (Tix)
    05/07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center * (Tix)
    05/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena * (Tix)
    05/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena * (Tix)
    05/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre * (Tix)
    05/15 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena * (Tix)
    05/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse * (Tix)
    05/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena * (Tix)
    05/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden * (Tix)
    05/20 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena * (Tix)
    05/21 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden * (Tix)
    05/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena * (Tix)
    05/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center * (Tix)
    05/26 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena * (Tix)
    05/27 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium * (Tix)
    05/28 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Festival (Tix)
    06/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center * (Tix)
    06/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium * (Tix)
    06/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium * (Tix)
    06/19 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena * (Tix)
    06/20 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena * (Tix)
    06/22 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center * (Tix)
    06/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center * (Tix)
    06/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena * (Tix)
    06/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena * (Tix)
    06/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place * (Tix)
    06/30 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome * (Tix)
    07/03 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena * (Tix)
    07/05 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center * (Tix)
    07/07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center * (Tix)
    07/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center * (Tix)
    07/10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena * (Tix)
    07/11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena * (Tix)
    07/13 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena * (Tix)
    07/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center * (Tix)
    07/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena * (Tix)
    09/01 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro ^ (Tix)
    09/02 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro ^ (Tix)
    09/04 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena ^ (Tix)
    09/05 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^ (Tix)
    09/08 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis ^ (Tix)
    09/09 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena ^ (Tix)
    09/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena ^ (Tix)
    09/13 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena ^ (Tix)
    09/14 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^ (Tix)
    09/16 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena ^ (Tix)
    09/17 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena ^ (Tix)
    09/19 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena ^ (Tix)
    09/20 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle ^ (Tix)
    10/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena ^ (Tix)
    10/03 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Centre ^ (Tix)
    10/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi ^ (Tix)
    10/06 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena ^ (Tix)
    10/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^ (Tix)
    10/09 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena ^ (Tix)
    10/11 – London, UK @ The O2 ^ (Tix)
    10/12 – London, UK @ The O2 ^ (Tix)
    10/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena ^ (Tix)
    10/15 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena ^ (Tix)
    10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival (Tix)
    10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival (Tix)
    02/06 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena ! (Tix)
    02/09 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena ! (Tix)
    02/11 – Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre! (Tix)
    02/13 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena ! (Tix)
    02/14 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena ! (Tix)
    02/16 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena ! (Tix)
    02/17 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena ! (Tix)
    02/19 – Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre ! (Tix)
    02/20 – Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre ! (Tix)
    02/21 – Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre ! (Tix)
    02/23 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena ! (Tix)
    02/24 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena ! (Tix)
    02/26 – Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Arena ! (Tix)
    02/27 – Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Arena ! (Tix)
    03/01 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena ! (Tix)
    03/04 – Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Arena ! (Tix)

    * = w/ Turnstile
    ^ = w/ The Story So Far
    ! = w/ Rise Against

Artists

