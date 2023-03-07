Blondshell Announces 2023 Tour Dates, Covers The Cranberries’ “Disappointment”: Stream

Blondshell has announced a headlining tour across Europe and North America for 2023, celebrating the April 7th release of her self-titled debut album. Along with the announcement, she’s shared her cover of “Disappointment” by The Cranberries.

Blondshell — real name Sabrina Teitelbaum — has included her rendition of “Disappointment” in many of her live sets so far, including the recent dates she opened for Suki Waterhouse. No one can quite replicate the late Dolores O’Riordan’s unmistakable voice, but Teitelbaum’s version still packs a punch.

“I wanted to sing a song off of No Need to Argue, which is one of my favorite albums ever. Dolores’ voice carries so much emotion throughout the entire album, not just on the big hits like ‘Zombie,’ but on the more understated songs as well. ‘Disappointment’ hits me so hard because it feels like heartbreak disguised as apathy. I wanted to sing the song how I heard it, with the intensity of the pain behind those airy, relaxed vocals and drums.”

Blondshell is first set to perform multiple sets throughout the week at South by Southwest; she’ll then head to Brighton, England in May for The Great Escape Festival before trekking around Europe. She returns to the states with a July 7th show in Portland, making stops in cities like Chicago, Toronto, New York, and more before wrapping up in San Fransisco on August 4th.

Ticket pre-sale begins tomorrow, March 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can sign up for access on Blondshell’s website. Remaining tickets will be available at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Listen to Blondshell’s cover of The Cranberries’ “Disappointment” below, and then keep scrolling for all her 2023 tour dates.

Back in January, Teitelbaum announced Blondshell by sharing lead single “Joiner.”

Blondshell 2023 Tour Dates:

03/13-03/18 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

05/11 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival

05/13 – Paris, FR @ Point Éphémère ^

05/14 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix ^

05/15 – Cologne, DE @ Helios37 ^

05/17 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub ^

05/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow SkyBar ^

05/19 – Amsterdam, NE @ London Calling Festival

05/20 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

05/24 – London, UK @ Moth Club ~

05/25 – Manchester, UK @ YES ^

05/26 – Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana &

05/27 – London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival

05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Festival

06/6 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Festival

06/9 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Festival

7/07 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

7/08 – Seattle, WA @ Madam Lous *

7/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street *

7/12 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas *

7/14 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison *

7/15 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB *

7/16 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs *

7/19 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

7/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

7/22 – Washington, DC @ DC9

7/24 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man *

7/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 *

7/27 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s *

7/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak (Upstairs) *

7/29 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

8/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

8/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy *

8/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord *

* = w/ Hello Mary

^ = w/ Girl & Girl

~ = w/ Platonica Erotica

& = w/ Oslo Twins