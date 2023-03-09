Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Bob Odenkirk to Play Tommy Wiseau’s Role in The Room Greenscreen Remake

Benefiting the AIDS research charity amfAR

Advertisement
Bob Odenkirk The Room charity green screen remake Tommy Wiseau role
Tommy Wiseau in The Room and Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul (AMC)
Follow
March 9, 2023 | 10:49am ET

More on this topic

Latest Stories

No Hard Feelings Trailer Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Tries and (Fails) to Deflower a 19-Year-Old in No Hard Feelings Trailer: Watch

March 9, 2023

Oscar-Predictions-2023

Oscars 2023 Predictions: Who Will Win In Each Race?

March 9, 2023

sharon stone custody

Sharon Stone Says Basic Instinct Influenced Judge to Deny Joint Custody of Her Son

March 8, 2023

judy blume documentary trailer prime video amazon books watch

Prime Video Unveils Trailer for New Judy Blume Documentary: Watch

March 8, 2023

LEGO Jurassic Park T rex Raptor Attack 30th anniversary set

LEGO Introduces Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Sets with Buildable Dinosaur Poop

March 8, 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis calls for matinee concerts

Jamie Lee Curtis Says It's Time for Matinee Concerts: "I Want to Hear Coldplay at 1:00 P.M."

March 8, 2023

oscars alternate history what if the academy cared about comedy best comedic performances

Oscars Alternate History: What if the Academy Cared About Comedy?

March 8, 2023

Huey Lewis hasn't seen American Psycho

Huey Lewis Still Hasn't Seen American Psycho Despite "Hip to Be Square" Scene

March 8, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bob Odenkirk to Play Tommy Wiseau's Role in The Room Greenscreen Remake

Menu Shop Search Newsletter