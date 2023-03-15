Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Bobby Caldwell, “What You Won’t Do for Love” Singer, Dead at 71

Caldwell also penned the chart-topping song "The Next Time I Fall"

Advertisement
Bobby Caldwell
Bobby Caldwell, photo by Jason Kempin
March 15, 2023 | 10:54am ET

    Bobby Caldwell, the blue-eyed soul singer best known for his hit single “What You Won’t Do for Love,” has died at the age of 71.

    Caldwell’s wife, Mary, confirmed the singer’s death on social media on Wednesday, March 15th. TMZ reports that he had been battling an unspecified illness for several years.

    As a teenager, Caldwell moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music. He briefly played rhythm guitar for Little Richard, but it took him six years for him to catch his big break and land a recording deal with TK Records. “What You Won’t Do for Love,” appeared on his 1978 self-titled debut album, and hit the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. In the ensuing years, the song would be sampled by a number of hip-hop and R&B artists, including Tupac on “Do for Love.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Caldwell also penned the chart-topping song sung by “The Next Time I Fall” for Peter Cetera and Amy Grant.

    This is a developing story…

     

More on this topic

Latest Stories

maya hawke tonight show starring jimmy fallon therese moss indie folk music late night news watch listen

Maya Hawke Gives Enchanting "Thérèse" Performance on Fallon: Watch

March 15, 2023

Bad Bunny James Corden late late show wwe wrestling moves watch

Bad Bunny Puts James Corden in a Chinlock on The Late Late Show: Watch

March 15, 2023

kai exo rover

Fan Chant: EXO's Kai Is Feeling Freer Than Ever Before: Interview

March 15, 2023

metallica lou reed lulu lars ulrich ignorance

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Blames Lulu Backlash on "Ignorance," Says "It's Aged Extremely Well"

March 15, 2023

Randy Blythe reunites with security guard Rachel

Lamb of God's Randy Blythe Reunites with Security Guard from Viral Video

March 15, 2023

Ric Wilson, Chromeo, A-Trak clusterfunk

Ric Wilson, Chromeo, and A-Trak Announce Collaborative EP CLUSTERFUNK, Share Title Track: Stream

March 15, 2023

John Mayer on Colbert

John Mayer Plays "Waitin' On the Day" on Colbert: Watch

March 15, 2023

Yusuf Cat Stevens King of a World

Yusuf / Cat Stevens Announces New Album King of a Land, Shares "Take the World Apart": Stream

March 15, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bobby Caldwell, "What You Won't Do for Love" Singer, Dead at 71

Menu Shop Search Newsletter