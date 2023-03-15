Bobby Caldwell, “What You Won’t Do for Love” Singer, Dead at 71

Bobby Caldwell, the blue-eyed soul singer best known for his hit single “What You Won’t Do for Love,” has died at the age of 71.

Caldwell’s wife, Mary, confirmed the singer’s death on social media on Wednesday, March 15th. TMZ reports that he had been battling an unspecified illness for several years.

As a teenager, Caldwell moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music. He briefly played rhythm guitar for Little Richard, but it took him six years for him to catch his big break and land a recording deal with TK Records. “What You Won’t Do for Love,” appeared on his 1978 self-titled debut album, and hit the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. In the ensuing years, the song would be sampled by a number of hip-hop and R&B artists, including Tupac on “Do for Love.”

Caldwell also penned the chart-topping song sung by “The Next Time I Fall” for Peter Cetera and Amy Grant.

This is a developing story…