One more week down means one week closer to getting to the Farm! In this High Five Clip, The What Podcast crew chats about Bonnaroo’s recent news regarding what campers can expect in the plazas for 2023.

Hosts Brad and Barry also share a clip from their 2018 interview with sister duo Johanna and Klara Söderberg of First Aid Kit. The Swedish folk outfit chat about finding a Nashvillian sound despite their non-US background.

Listen to First Aid Kit chat about their music and The What gang chat about the Bonnaroo plazas in the High Five Clip above, and then check out the full original episode here.

