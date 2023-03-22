Menu
Bonnaroo Plazas First Impressions and First Aid Kit on Finding Their Sound: The What High Five Clip

Sisters Johanna and Klara Söderberg give background on their unique brand of folk

Consequence Staff
March 22, 2023 | 1:07pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

    One more week down means one week closer to getting to the Farm! In this High Five Clip, The What Podcast crew chats about Bonnaroo’s recent news regarding what campers can expect in the plazas for 2023.

    Hosts Brad and Barry also share a clip from their 2018 interview with sister duo Johanna and Klara Söderberg of First Aid Kit. The Swedish folk outfit chat about finding a Nashvillian sound despite their non-US background.

    Listen to First Aid Kit chat about their music and The What gang chat about the Bonnaroo plazas in the High Five Clip above, and then check out the full original episode here.

    Also, remember to like, review, and subscribe to The What wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows, and snag our “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop.

