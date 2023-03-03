Menu
Bonnaroo Says It Will Always Be “Safe Haven” in Response to Tennessee Drag Ban

"Bonnaroo has and always will be a place for inclusivity, a safe haven for people of all walks of life"

Bonnaroo statement Tennessee Drag Ban
Bonnaroo, photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage
March 3, 2023 | 4:06pm ET

    In response to Tennessee signing into law a ban on drag shows and other “adult cabaret” performances on public properties and other places where they could be watched by minors, Bonnaroo has issued a statement promising it will continue welcoming “people of all walks of life.”

    “Bonnaroo has and always will be a place for inclusivity, a safe haven for people of all walks of life, and a champion of self-expression,” the statement reads. “Rest assured The Farm will remain a sanctuary for those freedoms and Bonnaroovians will see no changes in programming or celebration of self-expression at the festival.”

    In addition to making Tennessee the first state to restrict drag performances, governor Bill Lee also signed a separate bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

    When Lee was asked about the drag bill in February, he called the shows “sexualized entertainment in front of children” and insisted it was “ridiculous” to compare them to a recently surfaced photo from his 1977 high school yearbook in which he was wearing a dress.

    Bonnaroo 2023 goes down in Manchester, Tennessee from June 15th to June 18th, and will feature headliners Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and Odesza alongside notable acts such as Paramore, My Morning Jacket, and Pixies. Check out our lineup breakdown here. Grab your passes via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Bonnaroo Says It Will Always Be "Safe Haven" in Response to Tennessee Drag Ban

