Bono and The Edge Cover ABBA’s “SOS”: Watch

On Thursday morning, U2’s Bono and The Edge appeared on BBC Radio 2 and paid tribute to their longtime friends, ABBA, with a striped-back, acoustic cover of the Swedish pop band’s 1975 hit “SOS.”

“I’ll tell you what, they’re just better songs,” Bono said of ABBA during the broadcast on Radio 2’s Piano Room (on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer). “You can’t be empirical about everything in art, but sometimes songs are just better.”

The choice of “SOS” was well-suited for the intimate performances Piano Room specializes in. Switching out ABBA’s sunshiney, ‘70s pop-bop arrangement for a slower acoustic affair, clad with strings and Bono’s signature croon, the duo’s version shows off some of the nuanced brilliance of the track that can oh-so-easily get overlooked once you’re on the dance floor.

“We found a Johnny Cash angle on this one,” The Edge explained. “I thought that was really our way in — we can’t be too ‘pop,’ or straight pop.” For his part, Bono quipped: “This is the great ABBA… and this is a marketing gimmick from U2 called ‘SOS!’” Listen to the cover below.

Speaking to host Gary Davies, the two Irish icons went on to explain that their love for ABBA wasn’t so easy to embrace… in fact, when a teenage Bono was first hearing them on the radio, he was hesitant to admit how much he enjoyed it. “I was saying to one of the cellists today that I didn’t have the courage to own up to [liking ABBA] when I was 16 in the middle of punk rock,” he said. “I did get to the Bee Gees, I was ready to own up to [liking] ‘Massachusetts’ and ‘Tragedy,’ but… there was a bit of macho, ‘I don’t want to own up to ABBA.’”

Thankfully, Bono’s guilty pleasure didn’t stay that way for too long, especially after he saw how deeply ABBA’s music resonates with audiences. “There is something about ABBA,” he remarked. “I can remember ABBA as, like, the national anthem for young mothers. Certainly at closing time at our local pub, often young women would sing ‘Thank You for the Music,’ and I would sing it and I was very thankful for the music! But I was like, ‘what is this phenomenon?’”

By 1992, though, Bono was well aware of the phenomenon — while playing a show in Stockholm, U2 brought out ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus for a cover of “Dancing Queen.” A video of the performance confirms how excited the stadium was to see two titans of pop music cross paths, and when Bono recalled the night speaking to Davies, he aptly said: “We murdered [it].”

All this comes as U2 is heading into a busy year. Tomorrow, the band will release Songs of Surrender, a 40-song project reimagining tunes from across their discography. Then, this fall, they’ll launch their “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere” residency at the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas. Register to get info on those upcoming shows here, and read more coverage on all-things U2 here.

As for ABBA, news came earlier this month that they’ll be taking their “ABBA Voyage” holographic concert “around the world,” but details are still forthcoming. The show is, however, still running in London until January 2024. Tickets are available now through Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.