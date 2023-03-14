Menu
boygenius Play SXSW Show at Austin Airport Baggage Claim: Watch

A nice surprise for fans with the right timing

boygenius at SXSW
boygenius at SXSW, photo via Twitter
March 14, 2023 | 6:20pm ET

    Some lucky boygenius fans who flew into Austin today (March 14th) and happened to stop by the baggage claim area were greeted with a surprise show as part of the official SXSW festivities.

    The indie supergroup of Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers played a mid-afternoon acoustic set at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. According to Setlist.fm, they performed songs including “True Blue,” Ketchum, ID,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “Not Strong Enough.” Watch fan-captured footage below.

    If you happen to be in Austin this week, Consequence is throwing two parties. In conjunction with The British Music Embassy, we’re welcoming Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, SOAK, Dream Wife, Low Island, Folly Group, and girli to The Courtyard at 4th on Wednesday, March 15th. Then on Saturday, March 18th, acts like Low Cut Connie, Tphee Sacred Souls, Ron Gallo, The Nude Party, and Sunflower Bean will play our Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion party at Empire Control Room and Garage.

    Earlier this month, boygenius played the annual Tibet House US benefit at Carnegie Hall, during which they debuted a new song called “Cool About It.” The trio will drop their first full-length, the record, on March 31st. It features the most recent preview “Not Strong Enough” — which we named Song of the Week —  and previous singles “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.”

    In support of the record, boygenius will play Coachella ahead of their headlining dates on the Re:SET Concert Series. Bridgers will also serve as an opener on several dates of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras” tour; grab your tickets here.

