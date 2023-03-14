Some lucky boygenius fans who flew into Austin today (March 14th) and happened to stop by the baggage claim area were greeted with a surprise show as part of the official SXSW festivities.

The indie supergroup of Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers played a mid-afternoon acoustic set at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. According to Setlist.fm, they performed songs including “True Blue,” Ketchum, ID,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “Not Strong Enough.” Watch fan-captured footage below.

Earlier this month, boygenius played the annual Tibet House US benefit at Carnegie Hall, during which they debuted a new song called “Cool About It.” The trio will drop their first full-length, the record, on March 31st. It features the most recent preview “Not Strong Enough” — which we named Song of the Week — and previous singles “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.”

In support of the record, boygenius will play Coachella ahead of their headlining dates on the Re:SET Concert Series. Bridgers will also serve as an opener on several dates of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras” tour; grab your tickets here.

Nbd, just a casual surprise boygenius concert at the Austin airport for SXSW… 🎥: @JBarney pic.twitter.com/sgZ26nX9Sh — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) March 14, 2023

@xboygeniusx giving the best chill vibes this afternoon. 📍Baggage claim pic.twitter.com/QnRm3rpZ2c — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (@AUStinAirport) March 14, 2023