boygenius Debut New Song “Cool About It” at Tibet House US Benefit: Watch

boygenius were a last-minute addition to the annual Tibet House US benefit in New York City on Wednesday (March 1st), during which the indie supergroup debuted the unreleased song “Cool About It” from their upcoming first full-length, the record.

On the track, Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers each have their chance with taking lead on vocals before coming together on the chorus. Watch the fan-shot footage below.

For their other song of the evening, boygenius played their new single, “Not Strong Enough,” live for the first time. The soaring track was released just hours before the performance and follows the previous singles “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.”

Advertisement

Related Video

the record is out on March 31st via Interscope; pre-orders are ongoing. It marks the trio’s debut album and follows their 2018 self-titled EP. Since then, they’ve appeared on Hayley Williams’ solo debut, Petals for Armor, and Baker’s 2021 song, “Favor.”

In April, boygenius will play Coachella ahead of their headlining dates on the Re:SET Concert Series. Grab your seats via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Meanwhile, Bridgers has been named one of Time’s 2023 Women of the Year for her vocal support of abortion rights and criticism of the Supreme Court. She will serve as an opener on several dates of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras” tour; grab your seats here.