boygenius Soar on New Song “Not Strong Enough”: Stream

Latest preview from the indie supergroup's debut album, the record

boygenius not strong enough new song video
boygenius’ “Not Strong Enough” video (via YouTube)
March 1, 2023 | 1:54pm ET

    Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus have shared the soaring “Not Strong Enough,” the latest preview from the record, the debut album from their indie supergroup boygenius.

    According to a press release, the acoustic track is about “paradoxically experiencing self-hatred while having a God complex” as they trade vocals while coming together on the chorus: “I don’t know why I am/ The way I am/ Not strong enough to be your man.”

    Watch boygenius spend a carefree day riding a roller coaster, visiting a museum, going for a hike, and more in the self-shot music video below.

    the record also includes the singles “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.” It’s out on March 31st via Interscope; pre-orders are ongoing. It marks the trio’s first project since their 2018 self-titled EP, though they did pop up on Hayley Williams’ solo debut, Petals for Armor, and Baker’s 2021 song, “Favor.”

    boygenius will perform at Coachella later this year ahead of their headlining dates on the Re:SET Concert Series. Grab your seats via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

