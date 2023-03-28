boygenius Announce North American Headlining Tour Dates

Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus have new boygenius tour dates in support of their upcoming debut album.

The newly announced shows are booked around boygenius’ appearance on Re:SET, a new concert series visiting 12 US cities this summer. In between those dates, boygenius will play headlining shows in cities such as Phoenix, Houston, Asheville, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Vancouver, and Denver. Broken Social Scene, Carly Rae Jepsen Bartees Strange, Illuminati Hotties, and Claud are among the rotating cast of opening acts.

A fan pre-sale begins Wednesday, March 29th (use code NOTSTRONG), with a public on-sale following on Friday, March 31st via Ticketmaster.

boygenius’ debut album, the record, arrives on March 31st via Interscope. They’ve previewed the record by sharing early teasers “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue,” along with “Not Strong Enough,” which we named Song of the Week.

boygenius 2023 Tour Dates:

04/12 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

06/02 – San Diego, CA @ Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium ^

06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Brookside at the Rosebow ^

06/04 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater ^

06/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #

06/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

06/09 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theater Ground ^

06/10 – New Orleans, LA @ City Park ^

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Central Park ^

06/13 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena #

06/14 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion #

06/16 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

06/17 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

06/18 – Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs ^

06/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE %

06/21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage $%

06/23 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Festival Site ^

06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Riis Park ^

06/25 – Nashville, TN @ Centennial Park ^

07/28 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre *+

07/29 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre *+

07/30 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *+

08/01 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater +

08/02 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden: Outlaw Field +

08/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square +

08/05 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +

08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival

08/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen !

08/15 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall !

08/16 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium !

08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/19 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/20 – London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park !@

08/22 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall @

08/23 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall @

08/24 – Kingston Upon Thames, UK @ Banquet Records Outstore (early show)

08/24 – Kingston Upon Thames, UK @ Banquet Records Outstore (late show)

08/25 – Saint-Cloud, FR @ Rock en Seine

08/27 – Edinburgh, UK @ Connect Festival

^ = w/ Re:SET Concert Series with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange

# = w/ Bartees Strange only

% = w/ Claud

$ = w/ Broken Social Scene

* = w/ Carly Rae Jepsen

+ = w/ Illuminati Hotties

! = w/ MUNA

@ = w/ Ethel Cain