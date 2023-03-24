Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Brian Eno Shares New Song “Who Are We”: Stream

Taken from his upcoming album, FOREVER VOICELESS

Advertisement
Brian Eno Who Are We new song video FOREVER VOICELESS
Brian Eno, photo by Cecily Eno
Follow
March 24, 2023 | 12:07pm ET

    Brian Eno has released his new instrumental track, “Who Are We,” the second single from his upcoming album, FOREVER VOICELESS, due out on Record Store Day.

    FOREVER VOICELESS serves as a companion piece to last year’s FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, Eno’s first album to feature his vocals on the majority of songs since 2005. In turn, “Who Are We” is the instrumental counterpart to “Icarus or Blériot.”

    The droning synths and dramatic strings create tension throughout the song, lending it a retrofuturistic feel that would slot nicely into a soundtrack for a sci-fi horror video game or movie. This gives more context to the original track, which was named after the Greek mythological figure Icarus and French aviator Louis Blériot, who made the first successful flight across the English Channel in 1909.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Stream Brian Eno’s “Who Are We” below.

    FOREVER VOICELESS and FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE will be available together as a digital deluxe album on April 21st; pre-orders are ongoing. The instrumental-only album will be out on vinyl the next day as a Record Store Day 2023 exclusive. Check out our list of this year’s 30 must-have releases.

    Earlier this year, Eno contributed synths to Peter Gabriel’s “Panopticom,” the lead single for i/o, the latter’s upcoming first new album of original material in 21 years.

     

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Pete Townshend Can't Outrun the Truth new solo song video stream

Pete Townshend Shares "Can't Outrun the Truth," His First Solo Single in 29 Years: Stream

March 24, 2023

linkin park lost

Linkin Park Unveil Second Previously Unreleased Meteora-Era Song "Fighting Myself": Stream

March 24, 2023

caroline rose art of forgetting new album track by track breakdown

Caroline Rose Breaks Down New Album The Art of Forgetting Track by Track: Exclusive

March 24, 2023

Danny Brown JPEGMAFIA SCARING THE HOES new album stream

Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA Drop New Album SCARING THE HOES: Stream

March 24, 2023

Pink Floyd 1973

Pink Floyd Reveal The Dark Side of the Moon 50th Anniversary Box Set

March 24, 2023

Lana Del Rey releases Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Lana Del Rey Shares New Album Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd: Stream

March 24, 2023

Depeche Mode 2023

Depeche Mode Embrace Simplicity and Sadness on New Album Memento Mori: Stream

March 24, 2023

flo missy elliott fly girl

FLO Honor the Original "Fly Girl," with a Little Help from Missy Elliott Herself: Stream

March 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Brian Eno Shares New Song "Who Are We": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter