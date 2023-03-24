Brian Eno Shares New Song “Who Are We”: Stream

Brian Eno has released his new instrumental track, “Who Are We,” the second single from his upcoming album, FOREVER VOICELESS, due out on Record Store Day.

FOREVER VOICELESS serves as a companion piece to last year’s FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, Eno’s first album to feature his vocals on the majority of songs since 2005. In turn, “Who Are We” is the instrumental counterpart to “Icarus or Blériot.”

The droning synths and dramatic strings create tension throughout the song, lending it a retrofuturistic feel that would slot nicely into a soundtrack for a sci-fi horror video game or movie. This gives more context to the original track, which was named after the Greek mythological figure Icarus and French aviator Louis Blériot, who made the first successful flight across the English Channel in 1909.

Stream Brian Eno’s “Who Are We” below.

FOREVER VOICELESS and FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE will be available together as a digital deluxe album on April 21st; pre-orders are ongoing. The instrumental-only album will be out on vinyl the next day as a Record Store Day 2023 exclusive. Check out our list of this year’s 30 must-have releases.

Earlier this year, Eno contributed synths to Peter Gabriel’s “Panopticom,” the lead single for i/o, the latter’s upcoming first new album of original material in 21 years.