Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Brokeback Mountain Is Getting a Stage Adaptation Starring Lucas Hedges

West Side Story's Mike Faist will also star

Advertisement
brokeback mountain play lucas hedges west end musical stage adaptation film movie news
Brokeback Mountain (Focus) and Let Them All Talk (Warner Bros.)
Follow
March 20, 2023 | 2:19pm ET

    Wyoming is headed to West End. Brokeback Mountain — Annie Proulx’s short story made popular by the 2005 film — is getting a stage adaptation set to premiere in London, starring Lucas Hedges and Mike Faist as closeted cowboys Ennis Del Mar and Jack Twist. It marks both actors’ West End debuts.

    Variety reports that the West End adaptation of Brokeback Mountain is slated to premiere at the venue @sohoplace, and will play from May 10th through August 12th, 2023. Although there’s no Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger in this go around, Proulx said in a statement that the “script is fresh and deeply moving, opening sight lines not visible in the original nor successive treatments,” which seems like a promising co-sign.

    The play Brokeback Mountain was written by Ashley Robinson, with songs by Dan Gillespie Sells. Jonathan Butterell directs, and it’s produced by Nica Burns with Adam Blanshay Productions, Lambert Jackson Productions and Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Hedges has had a busy schedule as of late, recently starring in Steven Soderbergh’s Let Them All TalkAzazel Jacobs’ adaptation of French Exitand even the music video for Samia’s “Kill Her Freak Out.” As for Faist, he recently appeared as Riff in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele's Next Movie Set for Christmas 2024 Release

March 20, 2023

Kenan and Kel in Good Burger

Good Burger Sequel Reunites Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell

March 18, 2023

The Big Lebowski movie theaters 25th anniversary re-release

The Big Lebowski Returning to Theaters for 25th Anniversary

March 17, 2023

Sam Neill diagnosed with cancer

Sam Neill in Remission After Being Diagnosed with Blood Cancer

March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick dead obituary 60 years old the wire john wick

Lance Reddick, The Wire and John Wick Actor, Dead at 60

March 17, 2023

Joy Ride red band trailer Stephanie Hsu watch

Stephanie Hsu Sticks Bags of Coke Up Her [CENSORED] in Joy Ride Trailer: Watch

March 17, 2023

avatar 3 disney+ series james cameron nine-hour extended cut

Nine-Hour Cut of Avatar 3 Being Turned into Disney+ Series: Report

March 17, 2023

Denzel Washington in The Tragedy of Macbeth

Denzel Washington to Star in Gladiator Sequel

March 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Brokeback Mountain Is Getting a Stage Adaptation Starring Lucas Hedges

Menu Shop Search Newsletter