Brokeback Mountain Is Getting a Stage Adaptation Starring Lucas Hedges

Wyoming is headed to West End. Brokeback Mountain — Annie Proulx’s short story made popular by the 2005 film — is getting a stage adaptation set to premiere in London, starring Lucas Hedges and Mike Faist as closeted cowboys Ennis Del Mar and Jack Twist. It marks both actors’ West End debuts.

Variety reports that the West End adaptation of Brokeback Mountain is slated to premiere at the venue @sohoplace, and will play from May 10th through August 12th, 2023. Although there’s no Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger in this go around, Proulx said in a statement that the “script is fresh and deeply moving, opening sight lines not visible in the original nor successive treatments,” which seems like a promising co-sign.

The play Brokeback Mountain was written by Ashley Robinson, with songs by Dan Gillespie Sells. Jonathan Butterell directs, and it’s produced by Nica Burns with Adam Blanshay Productions, Lambert Jackson Productions and Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment.

Hedges has had a busy schedule as of late, recently starring in Steven Soderbergh’s Let Them All Talk, Azazel Jacobs’ adaptation of French Exit, and even the music video for Samia’s “Kill Her Freak Out.” As for Faist, he recently appeared as Riff in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.