Schedule Announced for Consequence’s Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion Show at SXSW 2023

South by Southwest is currently taking over Austin, Texas, and Consequence is set to once again take part in the music marathon shenanigans. We’re back with the Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion this Saturday, March 18th at Empire Control Room & Garage, and are today revealing the complete schedule for the full-day event.

With doors opening at 12:00 p.m., our afternoon showcase will feature Brigitte Calls Me Baby, Why Bonnie, Barrie, Sunflower Bean, and The Nude Party. Then come back after dinner for the 7:00 p.m. doors to get in on our evening fun with performances from Arcy Drive, The Moss, Ron Gallo, Thee Sacred Souls, and Low Cut Connie.

Also on the docket for Consequence’s return to South by is the debut of our brand new, year-long initiative shining a spotlight on the best local music venues across the country. Stop by our booth to learn more, nominate your favorite concert venues, and pick up some exclusive swag.

Check out the full schedule below, and make sure to RSVP at the Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion website.

BBFR will also hold court at Empire on Friday, March 17th, with Relix’s party. Playing their day are Devon Gilfillian, Hannibal Buress’ Eshu Tune project, Goodnight Texas, Kaelin Ellis, Monophonics, Oh He Dead, Sir Woman, The War and Treaty, and White Denim. Both days will feature The Relix Roadie & Artist Lounge, a space that celebrates essential music industry workers like touring crews and technicians.

Alongside Consequence, other partners for the fourth annual Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion include Dos Hombres mezcal, Ernie Ball, Cloud Water, and Dentity. You can also stop by The Cantina brought to you by Diageo, where they’ll be serving up Captain Morgan, Crown Royal, Ciroc, and Loyal 9 Cocktails.