Young Brothers Perform Grunge Version of “Jolene” on The Voice Kids, Start a Mosh Pit: Watch

The rendition of the Dolly Parton classic even led two coaches to perform an impromptu punk song

The Voice Kids Jolene Mosh Pit
Valentin and Matti on The Voice Kids
March 21, 2023 | 10:16am ET

    Two young brothers recently performed a grunge version of the Dolly Parton staple “Jolene” during the blind auditions on The Voice Kids in Germany, stirring up a frenzy among the coaches that resulted in a mosh pit.

    Singer-guitarist Matti (age 15) and his younger brother, drummer Valentin (age 11), who perform under the band name WTF (Welcome to Future), rocked through Parton’s oft-covered classic, giving it an extra-heavy spin. Matti’s haunting vocals were punctuated by a powerful scream, backed up by Valentin.

    Not only did the two brothers get all four chairs to turn around, a pair of coaches who work together — Michi and Smudo — were so inspired by the rock-fueled performance that they asked to take the stage and play the instruments themselves, as the brothers sat in their coaches’ chairs.

    Michi and Smudo then broke into an impromptu Sex Pistols-inspired song that led Matti and Valentin to start a mosh pit. One of the other coaches, Wincent, soon jumped in to join the fun, even stage diving at one point.

    When it was all said and done, Matti and Valentin chose Michi and Smudo to be their coaches. Obviously, the extra effort in wooing the young brothers to their team paid off.

    Watch it all go down in the extended clip from The Voice Kids below.

