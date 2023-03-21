Menu
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce New Tour Dates in the US, Canada [UPDATED]

The Boss has mapped out stadium shows in 19 cities beginning in August

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band circa 2023
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, photo courtesy of artist
March 21, 2023 | 9:31am ET

    Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced a new leg of North American tour dates.

    The expanded itinerary includes stops in 19 cities across the US and Canada between August and December. Notably, The Boss will play a pair of hometown stadium shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; as well as concerts at Wrigley Field in Chicago; Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia; Nationals Park in Washington, DC; and Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Additionally, The E Street Band will visit a number of Canadian cities throughout the month of November.

    Tickets for all of Springsteen’s upcoming tour dates are currently on sale and can be purchased via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    The newly announced dates are part of Springsteen and the E Street Band’s first tour together in six years. They kicked off the jaunt earlier this month with a rousing 28-song performance in Tampa (read our review here). The initial US leg runs through the middle of April, after which the band heads to the UK and Europe for a summer of touring. Check out their updated tour itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

    Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect rescheduled dates in Uncasville (9/16), Albany (9/19), and Columbus (9/21), as well as the addition of a second show in Foxborough (8/26) and a brand new date in San Diego (12/2).

    Bruce Springsteen 2023 Tour Dates:

    03/23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    03/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
    03/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    04/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    04/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena
    04/09 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena
    04/11 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena
    04/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    04/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic
    04/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic
    05/05 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
    05/07 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
    05/09 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
    05/13 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena
    05/15 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena
    05/18 – Ferrara, IT @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani
    05/21 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo
    05/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
    05/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
    05/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium
    06/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland
    06/13 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund
    06/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park
    06/21 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel Arena
    06/24 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
    06/26 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
    06/28 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
    06/30 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka
    07/02 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka
    07/06 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
    07/08 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
    07/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
    07/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
    07/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion
    07/18 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadion
    07/21 – Hockenheim, DE @ Hockenheimring
    07/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
    07/25 – Monza, IT @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza
    08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
    08/11 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
    08/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
    08/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
    08/24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
    08/26 -Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
    08/28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
    08/30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    09/01 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    09/03 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    09/07 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
    09/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Camden Yards
    09/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    09/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    09/16 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    09/19 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
    09/21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
    11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    11/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    11/08 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    11/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
    11/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    11/18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
    11/20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    11/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    12/02 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
    12/04 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
    12/06 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
    12/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    12/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

    Bruce Springsteen new 2023 tour dates

