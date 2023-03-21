Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced a new leg of North American tour dates.

The expanded itinerary includes stops in 19 cities across the US and Canada between August and December. Notably, The Boss will play a pair of hometown stadium shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; as well as concerts at Wrigley Field in Chicago; Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia; Nationals Park in Washington, DC; and Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Additionally, The E Street Band will visit a number of Canadian cities throughout the month of November.

The newly announced dates are part of Springsteen and the E Street Band’s first tour together in six years. They kicked off the jaunt earlier this month with a rousing 28-song performance in Tampa (read our review here). The initial US leg runs through the middle of April, after which the band heads to the UK and Europe for a summer of touring. Check out their updated tour itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect rescheduled dates in Uncasville (9/16), Albany (9/19), and Columbus (9/21), as well as the addition of a second show in Foxborough (8/26) and a brand new date in San Diego (12/2).

Bruce Springsteen 2023 Tour Dates:

03/23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

03/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

04/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena

04/09 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena

04/11 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena

04/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

04/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic

04/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic

05/05 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

05/07 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

05/09 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

05/13 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena

05/15 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena

05/18 – Ferrara, IT @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani

05/21 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo

05/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

05/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

05/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium

06/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland

06/13 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund

06/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park

06/21 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel Arena

06/24 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi

06/26 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi

06/28 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi

06/30 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka

07/02 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka

07/06 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

07/08 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

07/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken

07/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken

07/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion

07/18 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadion

07/21 – Hockenheim, DE @ Hockenheimring

07/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

07/25 – Monza, IT @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza

08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/11 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

08/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

08/24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

08/26 -Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

08/28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/01 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/03 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/07 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

09/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Camden Yards

09/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/16 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

09/19 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

09/21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/08 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

11/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

11/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

11/20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

11/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

12/02 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

12/04 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

12/06 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

12/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

12/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center