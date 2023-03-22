Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Bruce Springsteen Awarded National Medal of Arts by President Biden

"One of our greatest performers and storytellers, Bruce Springsteen's music celebrates our triumphs, heals our wounds, and gives us hope"

Advertisement
bruce springsteen national medal arts
Bruce Springsteen and President Biden, photo via Twitter
March 21, 2023 | 9:29pm ET

    President Biden awarded Bruce Springsteen the National Medal of Arts on Tuesday, the highest honor given to artists by the United States government.

    Springsteen was supposed to be honored in 2021, but the ceremony — also slated to award Gladys Knight, Jose Feliciano, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling, artist Judith Francisca Baca, radio station owner Fred Eychaner, the International Association Of Blacks In Dance, the Billie Holiday Theatre, and painter Antonio Martorell Cardona — was canceled due to COVID-19. This year, the artists got their due in the White House East Room, where an aid pointed out Springsteen’s “extraordinary contributions to the American songbook.”

    “One of our greatest performers and storytellers, Bruce Springsteen’s music celebrates our triumphs, heals our wounds, and gives us hope, capturing the unyielding spirit of what it means to be American,” the aid continued.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Springteen and the E Street Band just extended their North American tour with a new run of dates set for this summer and fall. Get tickets to the upcoming dates here.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked Inside of LA Fitness Sauna: Report

March 21, 2023

the eagles 2023 tour tickets

How to Get Tickets to The Eagles' 2023 "Hotel California Tour"

March 21, 2023

nick cave charles bukowski bukkake of bad poetry quoteworthy rock. music news

Nick Cave Says Charles Bukowski Is the "Bukkake of Bad Poetry"

March 21, 2023

Greg Puciato tour

Greg Puciato Announces First-Ever North American Solo Tour

March 21, 2023

Shygirl Bjork Woe remix new song video stream

Björk Transforms Shygirl's "Woe" with Haunting, Experimental Remix: Stream

March 21, 2023

Billy Joel tickets 2023 tour live shows dates how to buy presale code onsale madison square garden msg residency

How to Get Tickets to Billy Joel's 2023 Tour

March 21, 2023

Subhumans 2023 US tour

UK Punk Legends Subhumans Announce 2023 US Tour

March 21, 2023

billie joe armstrong les paul junior signature model

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Gibson Unveil Les Paul Junior Signature Model Guitar

March 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bruce Springsteen Awarded National Medal of Arts by President Biden

Menu Shop Search Newsletter