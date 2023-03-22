Bruce Springsteen Awarded National Medal of Arts by President Biden

President Biden awarded Bruce Springsteen the National Medal of Arts on Tuesday, the highest honor given to artists by the United States government.

Springsteen was supposed to be honored in 2021, but the ceremony — also slated to award Gladys Knight, Jose Feliciano, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling, artist Judith Francisca Baca, radio station owner Fred Eychaner, the International Association Of Blacks In Dance, the Billie Holiday Theatre, and painter Antonio Martorell Cardona — was canceled due to COVID-19. This year, the artists got their due in the White House East Room, where an aid pointed out Springsteen’s “extraordinary contributions to the American songbook.”

“One of our greatest performers and storytellers, Bruce Springsteen’s music celebrates our triumphs, heals our wounds, and gives us hope, capturing the unyielding spirit of what it means to be American,” the aid continued.

Advertisement

Related Video

Springteen and the E Street Band just extended their North American tour with a new run of dates set for this summer and fall. Get tickets to the upcoming dates here.