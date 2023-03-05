Bruce Willis’ Wife Dresses Down Paparazzi: “Give Him His Space”

Bruce Willis‘ wife, Emma Heming Willis, is pleading with paparazzi to stop harassing her husband amid his battle with dementia.

“If you are someone who is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee,” Emmy said in a video posted to Instagram over the weekend. “It’s clear that there’s still a lot of education that needs to be put worth. So this one is going out to the photographers and video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space. I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space.”

“For the video people, please don’t be yelling at my husband asking him how he’s doing or whatever — the woohoo-ing and the yippee ki yays … just don’t do it. OK? Give him his space. Allow for our family or whoever’s with him that day to be able to get him from point A to point B safely.”

Earlier this month, Willis’ family announced that his “condition has progressed” and he’s now been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.

Willis retired from acting in March 2022 after being initially diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that affects the ability to communicate. The diagnosis followed reports that the actor struggled on film sets, including forgetting lines and firing prop guns on the wrong cues.