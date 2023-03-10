Menu
Buckcherry Announce New Album Vol. 10, Unveil Single “Good Time”: Stream

The hard-rocking band's 10th album will arrive on June 2nd

Buckcherry new album
Buckcherry, photo by by Ashley Ann Caven
March 10, 2023 | 10:47am ET

    Buckcherry have announced that their 10th studio album, appropriately titled Vol. 10, will arrive on June 2nd. The 11-song album will offer 10 new Buckcherry originals, as well as a cover of Bryan Adams’ “Summer of 69” as a bonus track.

    In advance of the album, Buckcherry have debuted the first single, “Good Time.” Tom Flynn and Mike Watts directed the music video (below), which was filmed in Los Angeles.

    Vol. 10 was recorded at Sienna Studios in Nashville with famed producer Marti Frederiksen. Pre-orders are available here and here.

    Meanwhile, Buckcherry just kicked off a co-headlining US tour with Skid Row on Thursday night (March 9th). A fall leg was recently added, making for an extensive outing. Pick up tickets here.

    Watch the video for Buckcherry’s new single, “Good Time,” below.

    Vol. 10 Artwork:

    Buckcherry Vol 10

