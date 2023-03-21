Menu
Bully Announces New Album Lucky for You, Shares 2023 Tour Dates

Listen to the fiery new single "Days Move Slow" now

Bully, photo by Sophia Matinazad
March 21, 2023 | 11:37am ET

    Lucky for us, Bully is releasing a new album. Lucky for You, the latest release from Alicia Bognanno’s indie rock project, is out June 2nd via Sub Pop, and the announcement comes with lead single “Days Move Slow” as well as new 2023 tour dates.

    A press release promises that Lucky for You comes chock-full of “punk grit, crunchy shoegaze bliss, and an explosive Britpop bop,” and if we know anything about Bully, we can expect plenty of guitar shredding and feisty vocals.

    Bognanno recorded the album last year between MMK Studios and her Nashville home: “With every record, I feel more and more secure in terms of doing what I want,” she says in a statement. “For this one, I wanted to be as creative as possible with these songs.” Pre-orders for the album are ongoing.

    Related Video

    Much of Lucky for You was inspired by the passing of Bognanno’s beloved dog Mezzi, and “Days Move Slow” came about soon after the loss: “Mezzi was living, breathing proof that I was worthy of being loved,” she adds. “There was nothing else I could do [after she passed away] except sit down and write.”

    “Days Move Slow” might’ve been borne from tragedy, but sonically, it’s a blistering pop-rock anthem that seems to channel catharsis through its fiery energy, making for a perfect tribute to a missed best friend.

    Bully’s tour dates begin in South Carolina on April 15th and will make stops at venues such as New York’s Racket, Chicago’s Thalia Hall, and a hometown show at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl — not to mention her previously-announced dates supporting Pixies with Franz Ferdinand later this spring.

    Tickets for Bully’s headlining shows are on sale on Friday, March 24th, at 10:00 a.m. local, and you can find yours at Ticketmaster. After they’re on sale, you can also find tickets at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Below, listen to “Days Move Slow,” and then keep scrolling to check out the details for Lucky for You and Bully’s 2023 tour schedule.

    Last month, Bully shared her Soccer Mommy collab “Lose You,” which is also set to appear on Lucky for You. The album marks Bully’s follow-up to 2020’s Sugaregg.

    Lucky for You Artwork:

    Lucky for You Tracklist:
    1. All I Do
    2. Days Move Slow
    3. A Wonderful Life
    4. Hard to Love
    5. Change Your Mind
    6. How Will I Know
    7. A Love Profound
    8. Lose You
    9. Ms. America
    10. All This Noise

    Bully 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/15 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
    05/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Paradiso
    05/22 – Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room)
    05/23 – Bristol, UK @ THEKLA
    05/25- Birmingham, UK @ Dead Wax
    05/26 – London, UK @ Moth Club
    05/27- Leeds, UK @ Live At Leeds In The Park
    06/03 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival
    06/04 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
    06/06 – New York, NY @ Racket
    06/08 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
    06/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *
    06/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
    06/12 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *
    06/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *
    06/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *
    06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *
    06/17 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *
    06/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *
    06/21 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore *
    06/23 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *
    06/24 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom *
    06/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *
    08/10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    08/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
    08/12 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck
    08/14 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
    08/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    08/16 – Boise, ID @ TBD
    08/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
    08/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
    08/20 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre
    08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
    08/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
    08/24 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
    08/25 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
    08/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
    08/28 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
    08/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
    08/31 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
    09/14 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
    09/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
    09/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade
    09/17 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch
    09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
    09/20 – Albany, NY @ Lark Hall
    09/21 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
    09/22 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
    09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian
    09/24 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

    * = supporting Pixies and Franz Ferdinand

