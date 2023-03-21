Bully Announces New Album Lucky for You, Shares 2023 Tour Dates

Lucky for us, Bully is releasing a new album. Lucky for You, the latest release from Alicia Bognanno’s indie rock project, is out June 2nd via Sub Pop, and the announcement comes with lead single “Days Move Slow” as well as new 2023 tour dates.
A press release promises that Lucky for You comes chock-full of “punk grit, crunchy shoegaze bliss, and an explosive Britpop bop,” and if we know anything about Bully, we can expect plenty of guitar shredding and feisty vocals.
Bognanno recorded the album last year between MMK Studios and her Nashville home: “With every record, I feel more and more secure in terms of doing what I want,” she says in a statement. “For this one, I wanted to be as creative as possible with these songs.” Pre-orders for the album are ongoing.
Much of Lucky for You was inspired by the passing of Bognanno’s beloved dog Mezzi, and “Days Move Slow” came about soon after the loss: “Mezzi was living, breathing proof that I was worthy of being loved,” she adds. “There was nothing else I could do [after she passed away] except sit down and write.”
“Days Move Slow” might’ve been borne from tragedy, but sonically, it’s a blistering pop-rock anthem that seems to channel catharsis through its fiery energy, making for a perfect tribute to a missed best friend.
Bully’s tour dates begin in South Carolina on April 15th and will make stops at venues such as New York’s Racket, Chicago’s Thalia Hall, and a hometown show at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl — not to mention her previously-announced dates supporting Pixies with Franz Ferdinand later this spring.
Tickets for Bully's headlining shows are on sale on Friday, March 24th, at 10:00 a.m. local.
Last month, Bully shared her Soccer Mommy collab “Lose You,” which is also set to appear on Lucky for You. The album marks Bully’s follow-up to 2020’s Sugaregg.
Lucky for You Artwork:
Lucky for You Tracklist:
1. All I Do
2. Days Move Slow
3. A Wonderful Life
4. Hard to Love
5. Change Your Mind
6. How Will I Know
7. A Love Profound
8. Lose You
9. Ms. America
10. All This Noise
Bully 2023 Tour Dates:
04/15 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
05/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Paradiso
05/22 – Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room)
05/23 – Bristol, UK @ THEKLA
05/25- Birmingham, UK @ Dead Wax
05/26 – London, UK @ Moth Club
05/27- Leeds, UK @ Live At Leeds In The Park
06/03 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival
06/04 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
06/06 – New York, NY @ Racket
06/08 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
06/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *
06/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
06/12 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *
06/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *
06/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *
06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *
06/17 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *
06/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *
06/21 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore *
06/23 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *
06/24 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom *
06/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *
08/10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
08/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
08/12 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck
08/14 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
08/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
08/16 – Boise, ID @ TBD
08/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
08/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
08/20 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre
08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
08/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
08/24 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
08/25 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
08/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
08/28 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
08/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
08/31 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
09/14 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
09/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
09/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade
09/17 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch
09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
09/20 – Albany, NY @ Lark Hall
09/21 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
09/22 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian
09/24 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
* = supporting Pixies and Franz Ferdinand