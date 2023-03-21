Bully Announces New Album Lucky for You, Shares 2023 Tour Dates

Lucky for us, Bully is releasing a new album. Lucky for You, the latest release from Alicia Bognanno’s indie rock project, is out June 2nd via Sub Pop, and the announcement comes with lead single “Days Move Slow” as well as new 2023 tour dates.

A press release promises that Lucky for You comes chock-full of “punk grit, crunchy shoegaze bliss, and an explosive Britpop bop,” and if we know anything about Bully, we can expect plenty of guitar shredding and feisty vocals.

Bognanno recorded the album last year between MMK Studios and her Nashville home: “With every record, I feel more and more secure in terms of doing what I want,” she says in a statement. “For this one, I wanted to be as creative as possible with these songs.” Pre-orders for the album are ongoing.

Much of Lucky for You was inspired by the passing of Bognanno’s beloved dog Mezzi, and “Days Move Slow” came about soon after the loss: “Mezzi was living, breathing proof that I was worthy of being loved,” she adds. “There was nothing else I could do [after she passed away] except sit down and write.”

“Days Move Slow” might’ve been borne from tragedy, but sonically, it’s a blistering pop-rock anthem that seems to channel catharsis through its fiery energy, making for a perfect tribute to a missed best friend.

Bully’s tour dates begin in South Carolina on April 15th and will make stops at venues such as New York’s Racket, Chicago’s Thalia Hall, and a hometown show at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl — not to mention her previously-announced dates supporting Pixies with Franz Ferdinand later this spring.

Tickets for Bully’s headlining shows are on sale on Friday, March 24th, at 10:00 a.m. local, and you can find yours at Ticketmaster. After they’re on sale, you can also find tickets at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Below, listen to “Days Move Slow,” and then keep scrolling to check out the details for Lucky for You and Bully’s 2023 tour schedule.

Last month, Bully shared her Soccer Mommy collab “Lose You,” which is also set to appear on Lucky for You. The album marks Bully’s follow-up to 2020’s Sugaregg.

Lucky for You Artwork:

Lucky for You Tracklist:

1. All I Do

2. Days Move Slow

3. A Wonderful Life

4. Hard to Love

5. Change Your Mind

6. How Will I Know

7. A Love Profound

8. Lose You

9. Ms. America

10. All This Noise

Bully 2023 Tour Dates:

04/15 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

05/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Paradiso

05/22 – Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room)

05/23 – Bristol, UK @ THEKLA

05/25- Birmingham, UK @ Dead Wax

05/26 – London, UK @ Moth Club

05/27- Leeds, UK @ Live At Leeds In The Park

06/03 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

06/04 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

06/06 – New York, NY @ Racket

06/08 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

06/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

06/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

06/12 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

06/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

06/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

06/17 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

06/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *

06/21 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore *

06/23 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *

06/24 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom *

06/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

08/10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

08/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

08/12 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

08/14 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

08/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

08/16 – Boise, ID @ TBD

08/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

08/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

08/20 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre

08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

08/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

08/24 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

08/25 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

08/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

08/28 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

08/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

08/31 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/14 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

09/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

09/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

09/17 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

09/20 – Albany, NY @ Lark Hall

09/21 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

09/22 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian

09/24 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

* = supporting Pixies and Franz Ferdinand