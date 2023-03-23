Bumbershoot Returns in 2023 with Local Heroes Sleater-Kinney and Sunny Day Real Estate Topping Lineup

After a three-year hiatus, Bumbershoot is returning to Seattle this September.

Marking the festival’s 50th anniversary, the two-day event takes place over Labor Day Weekend (September 2nd-3rd) at the Seattle Center campus.

A pair of local heroes lead this year’s lineup, including Sleater-Kinney and Sunny Day Real Estate. Other notable acts include Brittany Howard, Jawbreaker, Fatboy Slim, Phantogram, The Revivalists, ZHU, Ride performing Going Blank Again, Band of Horses, Descendents, Matt and Kim, Bomba Estéreo, Duran Jones, Dandy Warhols, Thunderpussy, Screaming Females, Reignwolf, Benny the Butcher, A-Trak, Domi & JD Beck, and Rebirth Brass Band, among others.

Single-day and two-day passes are on sale now via the festival’s website.

Bumbershoot held its last event in 2019, after which AEG Presents announced that it would no longer be producing the event. New Rising Sun, a producing collective led by Neumos co-owner Steven Severin, revived the event with assistance from Amazon, which is providing financial assistance and underwriting the cost of tickets to make them 50% lower than what they were during the most recent incarnation of the event.

