Bourbon & Beyond Reveals 2023 Lineup with Bruno Mars, The Killers, and Brandi Carlile

The 2023 lineup is also bringing The Black Keys, Duran Duran, Blondie, Billy Strings, and The Avett Brothers to Louisville in September

Bruno Mars (Rich Fury) / The Killers (Jeff Kravitz) / Brandi Carlile (Ben Kaye)
March 8, 2023 | 12:00pm ET

    Bruno Mars, The Killers, Brandi Carlile, and The Black Keys are set to headline Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival in September.

    The newly announced 2023 lineup also boasts Duran Duran, Blondie, The Black Crowes, Billy Strings, The Avett Brothers, Jon Batiste, Brittany Howard, Mavis Staples, Wayne Newton, Spoon, The Gaslight Anthem, First Aid Kit, Paolo Nutini, Ryan Bingham, Buddy Guy, Joy Oladokun, Inhaler, The Lone Bellow, Hailey Whitters, Fantastic Negrito, and more.

    Bourbon & Beyond 2023 goes down September 14th-17th at Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Single-day, weekend, and VIP passes are now on sale via the festival’s website.

    Bourbon & Beyond 2023 lineup poster

Bourbon & Beyond Reveals 2023 Lineup with Bruno Mars, The Killers, and Brandi Carlile

