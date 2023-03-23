Menu
Cameron Crowe Making a Joni Mitchell Film: Report

The Almost Famous filmmaker will base the rumored film on his own friendship with the musician

Cameron Crowe and Joni Mitchell, photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage
March 23, 2023 | 3:15pm ET

    Filmmaker and lifelong Joni Mitchell fan Cameron Crowe has secretly been working on a film about the legendary singer-songwriter, Jeff Sneider of Above the Line reports.

    Crowe, best known for writing and directing the auto-fictional cult classic Almost Famous, has apparently been developing a film about Mitchell for the past two years, which he’s also set to produce alongside his Vinyl Films partner Greg Mariotti.

    But, like Almost Famous, this non-traditional biopic will be heavily based on Crowe’s own life, told more from his outside perspective rather than Mitchell’s own point of view. But the two have a pretty established relationship: Crowe has interviewed the musician on numerous occasions, including a 1979 Rolling Stone Q&A surrounding her album Mingus, and a 2021 profile for the LA Times pegged to the 50th anniversary of Blue.

    Crowe also had the honor of escorting Mitchell at Clive Davis’ 2017 Pre-Grammy Gala, just shy of two years after her near-fatal brain aneurysm that kept her away from performing for years. If there’s any filmmaker she’d trust to tell her story, our bets are on Crowe.

    Thankfully, Mitchell is getting used to the stage again. Just earlier this month, she performed at a star-studded tribute show in celebration of her receiving the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The broadcast of the concert is set to air on PBS on Friday, March 31st.

    This spring, she’ll play her first announced concert in 20 years at Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre — you can find remaining tickets at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Consequence has reached out to Cameron Crowe’s representatives for comment.

