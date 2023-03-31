Cardi B, Offset, and Their Children Board Baby Shark Animated Movie

Cardi B is returning to the deep blue sea as Sharki B for the upcoming animated film Baby Shark’s Big Movie!

Per Variety, the Bronx rapper’s husband Offset and daughter Kulture are also reprising their respective characters of Offshark and Kulture Sharki from Baby Shark’s Big Show! In addition, their second child, Wave, will appear in the movie spinoff as Wavey Shark.

Baby Shark’s Big Movie! will be directed by Alan Foreman, and Nickelodeon is co-producing with Seoul, Korea’s The Pinkfong Company. According to the synopsis, it will see Baby Shark adjusting to life without his best friend, William — only to encounter an evil pop starfish named Stariana (Ashley Tisdale), who tries to steal his gift of song.

The film will also star the regular voice actors from the show, including Kimiko Glenn as Baby Shark, Luke Youngblood as William, Natasha Rothwell as Mommy Shark, Eric Edelstein as Daddy Shark, Debra Wilson as Grandma Shark, and Patrick Warburton as Grandpa Shark.

Other guest stars include K-pop act Enhypen as a band of belugas and Lance Bass as a TV announcer, as well as Aparna Nancherla, Ego Nwodim, and Chloe Fineman.

Earlier this month, Cardi B joined SZA on stage at Madison Square Garden to perform “I Do.” Her most recent song was last summer’s “Hot Shit” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk, though she’s hopped on GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2” and Rosalía’s “DESPECHÁ” Remix since then. More recently, she unleashed her inner emo by belting out Fall Out Boy’s “Sugar We’re Goin Down” at a New Year’s party in Miami.

Revisit Cardi B’s performance of the “Seaweed Sway” on Baby Shark’s Big Show! below.