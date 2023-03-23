Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Caroline Polachek Performs “Welcome to My Island” on Fallon: Watch

From her new album Desire, I Want to Turn Into You

Advertisement
caroline polachek the tonight show starring jimmy fallon welcome to my island pop music news watch listen
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
Follow
March 23, 2023 | 10:42am ET

    Caroline Polachek was Wednesday night’s musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She performed the single “Welcome to My Island,”  one of many highlights from her great new album Desire, I Want to Turn Into You.

    It’s no secret that Polachek has an impressive and distinct voice, but hearing her perform live instead of in a studio recording just makes that fact all the more evident. With the entire stage pitch black for the duration of the song, the singer flaunted her full range and precise control.

    While Polachek unfortunately didn’t do the epic scream heard in the studio version of “Welcome to My Island,” she did kick things up a notch near the song’s end by whipping out an electric guitar right before the final chorus. But even if there were no beaches or palm trees on the Fallon stage, Polachek definitely made her island seem very welcoming. Watch her performance in full below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Desire, I Want to Turn Into You is the follow-up to Polachek’s debut album under her own name, 2019’s PangIn between the two records, she’s guested on tracks by Charli XCX and Flume, toured with Dua Lipa, and contributed to the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack.

    Polachek has been promoting the new album with “The Spiraling Tour,” with the North American leg set to kick off next month. Remaining tickets are available at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Talib Kweli on Fallon

Talib Kweli and Madlib Deliver Heavy "Air Quotes" Performance on Fallon: Watch

March 21, 2023

De La Soul Stakes Is High The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon The Roots watch

De La Soul Perform "Stakes Is High" with The Roots in Honor of Trugoy the Dove on Fallon: Watch

March 17, 2023

maya hawke tonight show starring jimmy fallon therese moss indie folk music late night news watch listen

Maya Hawke Gives Enchanting "Thérèse" Performance on Fallon: Watch

March 15, 2023

John Mayer on Colbert

John Mayer Plays "Waitin' On the Day" on Colbert: Watch

March 15, 2023

Jenna Ortega and The 1975 on SNL

The 1975 Perform Two Songs on SNL Episode Hosted by Jenna Ortega

March 12, 2023

Shakira on Fallon

Shakira and a Bunch of Her Biggest Fans Perform "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" on Fallon

March 11, 2023

twice fallon set me free k-pop music news late night performances watch

TWICE Take Over Fallon with "SET ME FREE": Watch

March 10, 2023

st vincent glory box cover the roots alternative rock electronic tonight show starring jimmy fallon news watch

St. Vincent and The Roots Cover Portishead's "Glory Box" on Fallon: Watch

March 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Caroline Polachek Performs "Welcome to My Island" on Fallon: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter