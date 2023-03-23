Caroline Polachek Performs “Welcome to My Island” on Fallon: Watch

Caroline Polachek was Wednesday night’s musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She performed the single “Welcome to My Island,” one of many highlights from her great new album Desire, I Want to Turn Into You.

It’s no secret that Polachek has an impressive and distinct voice, but hearing her perform live instead of in a studio recording just makes that fact all the more evident. With the entire stage pitch black for the duration of the song, the singer flaunted her full range and precise control.

While Polachek unfortunately didn’t do the epic scream heard in the studio version of “Welcome to My Island,” she did kick things up a notch near the song’s end by whipping out an electric guitar right before the final chorus. But even if there were no beaches or palm trees on the Fallon stage, Polachek definitely made her island seem very welcoming. Watch her performance in full below.

Desire, I Want to Turn Into You is the follow-up to Polachek’s debut album under her own name, 2019’s Pang. In between the two records, she’s guested on tracks by Charli XCX and Flume, toured with Dua Lipa, and contributed to the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack.

Polachek has been promoting the new album with “The Spiraling Tour,” with the North American leg set to kick off next month. Remaining tickets are available at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.