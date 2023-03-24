Menu
Caroline Rose Breaks Down New Album The Art of Forgetting Track by Track: Exclusive

Indie pop artist discusses the influences behind their new album ahead of a North American tour

Caroline Rose, photo by Cristina Fisher
March 24, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    Track by Track is a recurring feature series in which artists guide readers through every song on their latest release. Today, Caroline Rose breaks down their latest album, The Art of Forgetting.

    Pop singer-songwriter Caroline Rose has unveiled their latest album, The Art of Forgetting, ahead of a North American tour (grab tickets here). Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    Their songwriting finds strength in its candid and vulnerable nature, reaching new dynamic heights and building off of an established knack for storytelling. The Art of Forgetting is a project forged from heartbreak, as Rose handles each emotional twist of regret and grief with wit and acuity, blending upbeat melodies with darkly comedic lyrics.

    The album captures grief as an all-consuming entity and describes how we process the emotion amidst loss. Each track is intimately laced with references to close relationships in Rose’s life, including voicemails from their grandmother and conversations with their mother.

    The track “Jill Says” is based on Rose’s relationship with their therapist. “Jill is my therapist. When it felt like most of my sources of security went out the window, she was a real grounding force for me,” Rose tells Consequence.

    Rose’s stirring vocal performance traverses the album’s dynamic highs and lows with grace, complimenting their lyrics. Grandiose strings and layered vocal harmonies create a dreamlike lucidity on tracks like “Lover / Lover / Friend,” while rousing percussion and rugged guitar serve as a backbone for more high-energy tracks.

    Following the album’s release, Rose will be embarking on a spring tour throughout North America and parts of Europe. Tickets are available now via StubHub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Listen to The Art of Forgetting and read Rose’s Track by Track breakdown of the album below.

