Axl Rose Joins Carrie Underwood During L.A. Show to Perform Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle”: Watch

The rock icon made a surprise appearance during the country superstar's concert at Crypto.com Arena

carrie underwood axl rose 2023
Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose, via YouTube
March 14, 2023 | 12:20pm ET

    Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose reprised their previous onstage duets when the latter appeared for a performance of Guns N’ Roses‘ “Welcome to the Jungle” during Underwood’s concert on Monday night (March 13th) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

    Underwood is an outspoken GN’R fan, which has led to her singing with Rose in various capacities over the past year. Initially, Rose made a cameo during Underwood’s set at the Stagecoach Festival in 2022, singing “Sweet Child ‘O Mine” and “Paradise City.” Underwood would then return the favor, joining GN’R onstage in London later that year for those same songs.

    Therefore, the L.A. show was a perfect time to bust out “Welcome to the Jungle” — an anthem about The City of Angels — alongside Axl. As the song’s iconic opening riff plays, Underwood emerged from beneath the stage, imitating Axl’s signature side-to-side snake dance.

    Related Video

    “Los Angeles, I want you to make some noise… for Axl Rose!” she screamed before the GN’R singer appeared with mic in hand. The two proceeded to trade verses as an exuberant Underwood patroled the stage, obviously stoked to be singing with one of her musical heroes again.

    Carrie Underwood / Ozzy Osbourne
    Carrie Underwood Covers Ozzy Osbourne’s “Mama, I’m Coming Home”: Stream

    Underwood’s “Denim & Rhinestones” tour is winding down, with its third-to-last show set for tonight (March 14th) in Sacramento, California. You can get tickets to the remaining concerts here.

    Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses are embarking on an extensive 2023 world tour, playing shows across the UK, Europe, and North America in the coming months. Get tickets here.

    Below you can watch fan footage of Axl Rose singing “Welcome to the Jungle” with Carrie Underwood in Los Angeles.

