The Lumineers, Tyler Childers, and The War on Drugs to Headline Inaugural Catbird Music Festival

The two-day folk fest goes down this August in Bethel, New York

The War on Drugs (photo by Anthony Merriweather), The Lumineers (photo by Danny Clinch), and Tyler Childers (photo by Amy Price)
March 6, 2023 | 2:24pm ET

    Catbird is a brand-new camping music festival coming to Bethel, New York summer 2023, marking the first event of its kind at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts since the original 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair. Its inaugural lineup has been released today, with The Lumineers, Tyler Childers, and The War on Drugs topping the list.

    Catbird Music Festival is scheduled to go down August 19th and 20th. Its two stages will host a grand total of 22 artists throughout the weekend, a list that also includes Trey Anastasio Band, Band of Horses, Dispatch, Trampled by Turtles, Charley Crockett, Margo Price, and Amos Lee. Aside from the live music, attendees can also check out The Museum at Bethel Woods, a collection of authentic artifacts, interactive media, and more dedicated to Woodstock ’69’s history and legacy (for an additional $10 fee).

    Ticket options include one- and two-day general admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum passes, as well as an array of different camping options to suit your travel preferences, from glamping to RV parking. Head to the official Catbird Festival website to sign up for access to pre-sale, which begins this Wednesday, March 8th at 10:00 a.m. ET. See the Catbird 2023 lineup poster below.

    The Lumineers and Childers will stop at Catbird while on their own respective headlining tours; grab tickets to see The Lumineers here and Childers here via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

