Chaka Khan Apologizes for Calling Rolling Stone Editors “Children of Helen Keller”

Chaka Khan has apologized for her viral comments lashing out at Rolling Stone editors over her spot on the publication’s 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list, explaining she “took the bait” while guesting on Los Angeles Magazine’s podcast The Originals last week.

“Recently, I was asked about a list of the ‘greatest singers of all time’ and instead of questioning the need for such a list, I was pitted against other artists and I took the bait,” Khan explained in an Instagram post. “As artists, we are unfairly put into ‘boxes,’ ‘categories’ or on ‘lists.’ Being an artist or musician is not a competition. It’s a gift, for which I am truly grateful. It was not my intention to cause pain or upset anyone. To anyone that felt this way, I sincerely apologize.”

The singer continued by teasing a foundation she has started for the “very purpose” of “empowering others.” Khan promised she will be sharing more information about it soon, closing out the message by saying, “Empowering all artists is most important because we truly are the architects of change… and change begins within the heart.”

For the record, Khan was selected for the 29th spot on the list. After admitting she wasn’t aware of the ranking, Khan expressed her curiosity about the other singers on the list and took the opportunity to negatively comment about Joan Baez, Adele, and Mariah Carey. The topic of Mary J. Blige — with whom she has long had a contentious relationship — really set Khan off.

“They are blind as a motherfucking bat,” Khan said about Blige’s ranking at No. 25. “They need hearing aids… These must be the children of Helen Keller!” Yikes.

Khan wasn’t the only artist with a bone to pick with Rolling Stone last week: The Weeknd called the magazine “irrelevant” after it published a report detailing how his upcoming HBO series The Idol made “torture porn” on a “shitshow” set.