The Weeknd isn’t the only artist who has a bone to pick with Rolling Stone: After the publication granted her the 29th spot on their “200 Greatest Singers of All Time” list, Chaka Khan lashed out at its editors in a recent interview, saying “they need hearing aids.”

Khan opined on the list during her guest appearance on Los Angeles Magazine’s podcast The Originals, but it wasn’t until that moment that she was even aware of the ranking: “I didn’t even know what the hell you were talking about, so obviously this don’t mean a great deal to me,” the “I’m Every Woman” singer told host Andrew Goldman. “These people don’t quantify or validate me in any way.”

But naturally, Khan was curious about the other 199 singers who share her company on the list. Her verdict on Aretha Franklin’s #1 spot? “As she fucking should be.” Joan Baez down at #189? “Let’s be honest, the bitch cannot sing. Now, she was a good writer.” Adele above her at #22? “OK, I quit.” And Mariah Carey all the way up at #5? “That must be payola or some shit like that.”

But it was Mary J. Blige — with whom Khan has had a contentious relationship since dissing the rapper’s cover of Rufus’ “Sweet Thing” in 1992 — who really got blood boiling. “They are blind as a motherfucking bat!” Khan said of Blige’s #25 ranking. “They need hearing aids…These must be the children of Helen Keller!”

Now Khan can also be included in the hypothetical 200 Greatest Zingers of All Time list. Listen to her full episode of The Originals below; the above quotes begin around the 56-minute mark.

Back in 2021, the singer performed at Newport Folk Festival, and shared a new version of “I’m Every Woman” with Idina Menzel for International Women’s Day.