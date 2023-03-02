Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Chaka Khan Slams Rolling Stone’s 200 Greatest Singers of All Time List: “They Need Hearing Aids”

"These must be the children of Helen Keller"

Advertisement
chaka khan greatest singers list hearing aids helen keller interview podcast quote soul pop r&b music
Chaka Khan, photo by Ben Kaye
Follow
March 2, 2023 | 11:20am ET

    The Weeknd isn’t the only artist who has a bone to pick with Rolling Stone: After the publication granted her the 29th spot on their “200 Greatest Singers of All Time” list, Chaka Khan lashed out at its editors in a recent interview, saying “they need hearing aids.”

    Khan opined on the list during her guest appearance on Los Angeles Magazine’s podcast The Originals, but it wasn’t until that moment that she was even aware of the ranking: “I didn’t even know what the hell you were talking about, so obviously this don’t mean a great deal to me,” the “I’m Every Woman” singer told host Andrew Goldman. “These people don’t quantify or validate me in any way.”

    But naturally, Khan was curious about the other 199 singers who share her company on the list. Her verdict on Aretha Franklin’s #1 spot? “As she fucking should be.” Joan Baez down at #189? “Let’s be honest, the bitch cannot sing. Now, she was a good writer.” Adele above her at #22? “OK, I quit.” And Mariah Carey all the way up at #5? “That must be payola or some shit like that.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    But it was Mary J. Blige — with whom Khan has had a contentious relationship since dissing the rapper’s cover of Rufus’ “Sweet Thing” in 1992 — who really got blood boiling. “They are blind as a motherfucking bat!” Khan said of Blige’s #25 ranking. “They need hearing aids…These must be the children of Helen Keller!”

    Now Khan can also be included in the hypothetical 200 Greatest Zingers of All Time list. Listen to her full episode of The Originals below; the above quotes begin around the 56-minute mark.

    Back in 2021, the singer performed at Newport Folk Festival, and shared a new version of “I’m Every Woman” with Idina Menzel for International Women’s Day.

    Advertisement

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

motorhead reunion tour

Mikkey Dee: "We Will Never, Ever, Ever Tour with Motörhead as a Name Ever"

March 2, 2023

The Lumineers 2023 us tour dates tickets

The Lumineers Announce 2023 US Tour

March 2, 2023

Wayne Shorter

Wayne Shorter, Legendary Jazz Saxophonist, Dead at 89

March 2, 2023

13 times pop stars covered hard rock and metal

13 Badass Hard Rock and Metal Covers by Pop Stars

March 2, 2023

Santa Fe Klan tickets tour todo y nada live shows dates seats offers presale code onsale snow tha product tornillo

How to Get Tickets to Santa Fe Klan's 2023 Tour

March 2, 2023

Oxymorrons video interview

Oxymorrons on How Their Influences Range from Jay-Z to Metallica

March 2, 2023

boygenius cool about it new unreleased song the record live debut watch

boygenius Debut New Song "Cool About It" at Tibet House US Benefit: Watch

March 2, 2023

liquid death grannies

Liquid Death Introduces New Iced Tea Line with Grannies Going Death Metal: Watch

March 2, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Chaka Khan Slams Rolling Stone's 200 Greatest Singers of All Time List: "They Need Hearing Aids"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter