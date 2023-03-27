Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Charles Dance sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Rabbit Hole, the new Paramount+ series also starring Kiefer Sutherland.

Advertisement

Related Video

The legendary actor tells us how the actors were only given a little bit of the script at a time to keep all the twists and turns surprises, as well as how the themes of conspiracy, AI, and personal data plays into the story and our real lives. Dance also discusses how the script allows him to play with more comedy than usual and why he doesn’t bring his characters home with him after the cameras are off.

Listen to Charles Dance talk about Rabbit Hole and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.