Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Charles Dance on Rabbit Hole’s Conspiracies, AI, and Working with Kiefer Sutherland

The legendary actor talks all about Rabbit Hole on Paramount+

Advertisement
Charles Dance rabbit hole podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Charles Dance, photo by Brian Bowen Smith/Paramount+
Consequence Staff
March 27, 2023 | 12:58pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Charles Dance sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Rabbit Hole, the new Paramount+ series also starring Kiefer Sutherland.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The legendary actor tells us how the actors were only given a little bit of the script at a time to keep all the twists and turns surprises, as well as how the themes of conspiracy, AI, and personal data plays into the story and our real lives. Dance also discusses how the script allows him to play with more comedy than usual and why he doesn’t bring his characters home with him after the cameras are off.

    Listen to Charles Dance talk about Rabbit Hole and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Steven Van Zandt e street band podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Steven Van Zandt on Fixed Setlists for the Springsteen Tour and 21 Years of The Underground Garage

March 24, 2023

Scott Neustadter daisy jones & the six podcast interview

Scott Neustadter on Having Phoebe Bridgers and Marcus Mumford Co-Write Music for Daisy Jones & the Six

March 22, 2023

All Time Low tell me I'm alive podcast interview Kyle Meredith

All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth on How The Beatles, Elton John, and Queen Inspired Tell Me I’m Alive

March 20, 2023

Noah Jupe The Magician’s Elephant podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Noah Jupe on The Magician’s Elephant, Dreamin’ Wild, and Listening to Fred Again..

March 17, 2023

Chris Shiflett black top white lines interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Chris Shiflett on New Solo Music and the Upcoming Foo Fighters Tour

March 15, 2023

Aly & AJ with love from podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Aly & AJ on With Love From Being Inspired by Linda Ronstadt, Collaborating with Joy Oladokun

March 13, 2023

Kimiko Glenn kiff podcast interview kyle Meredith

Kimiko Glenn on History of the World, Part II, Disney Channel’s Kiff, and Weird Cartoons

March 10, 2023

Liily applause podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Liily on Post Punk, Performance Art, and Meeting David Byrne at Miley Cyrus' NYE Special

March 8, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Charles Dance on Rabbit Hole's Conspiracies, AI, and Working with Kiefer Sutherland

Menu Shop Search Newsletter