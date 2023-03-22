Menu
A Cheech and Chong Biopic Is on the Way

The duo will executive produce the yet-to-be-named movie

Cheech and Chong, photo by Gage Skidmore
March 22, 2023 | 3:44pm ET

    Stoners and comedy fans everywhere have reason to rejoice: a Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong biopic is on the way.

    Written by Danya Jiminez and Hannah McMechan (who both wrote for Comedy Central’s 2020 reboot of The Ren & Stimpy Show) and directed by Kristian Mercado, the film will follow the comedic duo’s origins through a “never-before-seen” lens, showing their rise from obscurity to stardom. The release date of the film is still unknown, but many feel it’s high time the duo gets their due big-screen recognition.

    “We are excited to show the world how two dudes from completely different backgrounds got together, changed comedy, and made cannabis mainstream!” Cheech and Chong said in a joint statement (pun intended).

    Both Marin and Chong will have executive producer credits on the project. The beloved cult-icons partnered with Todd Lieberman’s Hidden Pictures after the production company acquired the rights to the yet-to-be-named flick. Underground and Five All in the Fifth Entertainment have been brought onto the project to produce as well.

    Since their classic film, Up in Smoke, debuted in 1978, Cheech and Chong have been mainstays of America’s cultural landscape. As Underground’s Trevor Engelson explained, this new movie will give younger generations an opportunity to get some new context on the cult favorites.

    “Working with Cheech and Chong is a childhood dream of mine,” Engelson said in a statement. “I used to listen to my father’s copy of their albums growing up, so to help bring their incredible true story to a new generation of fans is a real honor.”

    Cheech and Chong’s most recent feature film was 2013’s Cheech & Chong’s Animated Movie!.

