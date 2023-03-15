Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Chris Shiflett sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his latest single, “Black Top, White Lines,” and his upcoming solo album.

The Foo Fighters guitarist tells us about writing with Jaren Johnson, the difference between his solo style and his work with the Foos, and the Hot Country-meets-ZZ Top sound of this lead single.

Shiflett also takes us back to his recent performance at The Opry with Sierra Hull, his writing process, and planning around the upcoming Foo Fighters tour.

Listen to Chris Shiflett talk "Black Top, White Lines," the Foo Fighters, and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below.