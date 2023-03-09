Chris Stapleton Announces “All-American Road Show” 2023 Tour Dates

Chris Stapleton will spend much of his Spring and Summer 2023 on the road for his “All-American Road Show,” a lengthy list of tour dates that’ll take him across North America (get tickets here).

The “All-American Road Show” 2023 tour dates kick off April 26th in El Paso, Texas, at the UTEP Don Haskins Center. Stapleton will then make stops at large-scale venues like Syracuse’s St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Mansfield’s Xfinity Center, St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Charleston’s Credit One Stadium, Bangor’s Maine Savings Amphitheater, Gilford’s Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, and many others. He’s also set to headline the final night of Stagecoach.

The country star will also welcome a stacked crew of special guests as supporting acts: Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, and The War and Treaty will all participate in rotating stints on the tour.

At this year’s Super Bowl, Stapleton Chris Stapleton of the National Anthem.

Chris Stapleton 2023 Tour Dates:

03/16 — Houston, TX @ RodeoHouston

03/17 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

03/18 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

04/26 — El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center *

04/27 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *

04/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday

04/30 — Indio, CA @ Stagecoach

05/06 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium †

05/27 — Columbus, OH @ Buckeye Country Superfest

06/01 — Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK ‡

06/02 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena ‡

06/03 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field †

06/08 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

06/09 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +

06/15 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena §

06/16 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater §

06/17 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field †

06/22 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena §

06/23 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena §

06/24 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High †

07/06 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater §

07/08 — Cavendish, PEI @ Cavendish Beach Music Festival

07/13 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium #

07/14 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater #

07/15 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena #

07/19 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center **

07/20 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre **

07/21-22 — Cullman, AL @ Rock the South

07/28 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium †

07/29 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium †

08/05 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium †

08/10 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion **

08/11 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion **

08/17 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage‡

08/19 — Montreal, QC @ Lasso Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau

08/24 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum ††

08/25 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ††

08/26 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ††

10/05 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena *

10/06 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Arena *

10/12 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena ##

10/26 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center ##

* = w/ Margo Price and Nikki Lane

† = w/ George Strait and Little Big Town

‡ = w/ Marcus King and The War and Treaty

+ = w/ Charley Crockett and The War and Treaty

§ = w/ Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone

# = w/ Margo Price and Allen Stone

** = w/ Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty

†† = w/ Marcus King and Allen Stone

## = w/ Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane