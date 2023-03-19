Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Christina Ricci Says She Was Threatened with a Lawsuit for Refusing to Do a Sex Scene

"[Younger actors] can set boundaries for themselves that we were never allowed to do," she says

Advertisement
christina ricci sex scene
Christina Ricci, photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images
March 19, 2023 | 9:39am ET

    Hollywood has infamously been unwelcoming — if not unsafe — to young women stars since its inception, and Christina Ricci shed light on her own unsavory experience involving a sex scene in a recent interview on The View. The Yellowjackets star — who’s been acting since she was a child in projects like Casper and The Addams Family  — revealed that she was once threatened with a lawsuit for refusing to do the scene “a certain way.”

    Ricci plays the modern version of Misty Quigley in Showtime’s Yellowjackets, which follows a girls high school soccer team that survived a plane crash in the ’90s. Speaking about the actors who play the younger versions of the cast, Ricci explained how she’s seen the entertainment industry improve over time and allow for a better working environment for the next generation of actors.

    “It’s amazing to see that they don’t necessarily have to go through things that we had to go through,” Ricci said. “They’re able to say, ‘I don’t want to do this sex scene. I’m not going to be naked.’ They can set boundaries for themselves that we were never allowed to do. Someone threatened to sue me once because I didn’t want to do this sex scene in a certain way.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The View co-host Joy Behar countered that there seems to be more sex scenes in film and television now than ever, but Ricci argued that more transparency about the work and agency given to actors allows for a safer environment. “Now that it’s more of their choice instead of something you’re forced to do, then you can get into the artistry of it, or know how important it is for the story. I think that when you take away somebody’s control over something like that, it just makes you never want to do it.”

    Watch Ricci’s full appearance on The View below. Yellowjackets Season 2 premieres March 24th on Showtime.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Every Surprise Song Played by Taylor Swift on "The Eras Tour"

March 19, 2023

alison hammond great british bake off

Alison Hammond Joins Great British Bake Off as New Co-Host

March 18, 2023

dave season 3 trailer

Lil Dicky Goes on Tour in Trailer for DAVE Season 3: Watch

March 18, 2023

Kenan and Kel in Good Burger

Good Burger Sequel Reunites Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell

March 18, 2023

Taylor Swift at the opening night of "The Eras Tour"

Taylor Swift Kicks Off "The Eras Tour" with Massive 44-Song, Three-Hour Concert: Setlist + Video

March 18, 2023

The Big Lebowski movie theaters 25th anniversary re-release

The Big Lebowski Returning to Theaters for 25th Anniversary

March 17, 2023

courtney love rock and roll hall of fame op ed sexism misogyny racism quoteworthy music news

Courtney Love Accuses Rock & Roll Hall of Fame of Misogyny In Scathing Op-Ed

March 17, 2023

Sam Neill diagnosed with cancer

Sam Neill in Remission After Being Diagnosed with Blood Cancer

March 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Christina Ricci Says She Was Threatened with a Lawsuit for Refusing to Do a Sex Scene

Menu Shop Search Newsletter