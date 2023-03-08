Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Christine and the Queens Announces New Album PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, Shares “To be honest”: Stream

The new LP's collaborators include Madonna, Mike Dean, and 070 Shake

Advertisement
Christine and the Queens PARANOÏA ANGELS TRUE LOVE to be honest single preorder release date 2023 album
Christine and the Queens, photo by Gaelle Beri
March 8, 2023 | 1:36pm ET

    Christine and the Queens has revealed the first details for his latest album, PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, which will arrive on June 9th via Because Music. The announcement was paired with the lead single from the French pop singer-songwriter’s fourth LP, “To be honest.”

    PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE was primarily written, performed, and produced solely by Christine and the Queens, though the album reunites the enigmatic artist with producer Mike Dean following their collaboration on 2022’s Redcar les adorables étoiles. Beyond that, the singer has stepped up his star-powered support with guest features from Madonna (on two tracks!) and previous duet partner 070 Shake.

    In a statement, Chris shared that the project serves as the “second part of an operatic gesture” that began with Redcar, with both taking inspiration from Tony Kushner’s Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Angels in America. His two latest albums mirror the two-part stage production with the “colourful and absurd” predecessor representing the “insane dream-space” for Angels’ ailing gay protagonist, Prior, while “PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self” similar to the character’s “deep, painful becoming.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    News of the new LP came with the project’s first single, “To be honest.” Full of the singer’s signature synthy splendor, the track was accompanied by a self-directed music video. Watch it below.

    Chris will support the new album with a stretch of 2023 tour dates starting in San Francisco on March 13th. The trek hits San Diego, Los Angeles, and more before jetting to South America and Europe this summer. The singer also been tapped for festival appearances throughout the year including the UK’s BBC Radio 6 Music Festival in late March, Coachella in April, Glastonbury in June, and more. Tickets to the US shows are available via Stubhub, and tickets to the international dates are available via Viagogo.

    Christine and the Queens’ PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE will be released on June 9th via Because Music. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Advertisement

    PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE Artwork:

    Christine and the Queens PARANOÏA ANGELS TRUE LOVE artwork cover to be honest single preorder release date

    PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE Tracklist:
    01. Overture
    02. Tears can be so soft
    03. Marvin descending
    04. A day in the water
    05. Full of Life
    06. Angels crying in my bed (feat. Madonna)
    07. Track 10
    08. Overture (feat. Mike Dean)
    09. He’s been shining for ever, your son
    10. Flowery days
    11. I met an angel (feat. Madonna)
    12. True love (feat. 070 Shake)
    13. Let me touch you once (feat. 070 Shake)
    14. Aimer, puis vivre
    15. Shine
    16. We have to be friends
    17. Lick the light out (feat. Madonna)
    18. To be honest
    19. I feel like an angel
    20. Big eye

    Christine and the Queens 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/25 — Manchester, UK @ 6 Music Festival, Victoria Warehouse
    04/13 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
    04/16 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
    04/18 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
    04/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
    04/23 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
    05/19 — São Paulo, BR @ C6 Fest, Ibirapuera Park
    05/28 — Saint-Brieuc, FR @ Art Rock
    06/02 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Barcelona
    06/09 — Madrid, ES @ Primavera Madrid
    06/09-18 — London, UK @ Meltdown Festival
    06/11 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
    06/15 — Oslo, NO @ Pipfest
    06/25 — Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
    06/28 — Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival
    06/30 — Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
    07/02 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival
    07/06 — Luxembourg @ Neumunstter Abbey
    08/05 — Cornbury Park, UK @ Wilderness Festival
    08/13 — Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

Latest Stories

veil of maya 2023

Veil of Maya Announce New Album, Unleash Tech-Metal Banger "Red Fur": Stream

March 8, 2023

Robert Smith, Noel Gallagher and Johnny Marr

Robert Smith Remixes Noel Gallagher and Johnny Marr's "Pretty Boy": Stream

March 8, 2023

dinner party insane

Supergroup Dinner Party Return with New Single "Insane": Stream

March 8, 2023

SQURL Silver Haze new album Berlin '87 song video artwork tracklist

SQÜRL (Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan) Announce Debut Album Silver Haze, Share "Berlin '87": Stream

March 8, 2023

roisin murphy coocool dj koze new music single pop dance electronic stream listen

Róisín Murphy Feels "CooCool" on New Single: Stream

March 8, 2023

Dave Lombardo debut solo album

Dave Lombardo Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares "Journey of the Host": Stream

March 8, 2023

susanna hoffs the deep end

Susanna Hoffs Announces Covers Album The Deep End, Tackles The Rolling Stones' "Under My Thumb": Stream

March 8, 2023

Bartees Strange new single "Daily News" stream

Bartees Strange Announces Tour Dates, Shares "Daily News": Stream

March 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Christine and the Queens Announces New Album PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, Shares "To be honest": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter