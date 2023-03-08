Christine and the Queens has revealed the first details for his latest album, PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, which will arrive on June 9th via Because Music. The announcement was paired with the lead single from the French pop singer-songwriter’s fourth LP, “To be honest.”

PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE was primarily written, performed, and produced solely by Christine and the Queens, though the album reunites the enigmatic artist with producer Mike Dean following their collaboration on 2022’s Redcar les adorables étoiles. Beyond that, the singer has stepped up his star-powered support with guest features from Madonna (on two tracks!) and previous duet partner 070 Shake.

In a statement, Chris shared that the project serves as the “second part of an operatic gesture” that began with Redcar, with both taking inspiration from Tony Kushner’s Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Angels in America. His two latest albums mirror the two-part stage production with the “colourful and absurd” predecessor representing the “insane dream-space” for Angels’ ailing gay protagonist, Prior, while “PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self” similar to the character’s “deep, painful becoming.”

Advertisement

Related Video

News of the new LP came with the project’s first single, “To be honest.” Full of the singer’s signature synthy splendor, the track was accompanied by a self-directed music video. Watch it below.

Chris will support the new album with a stretch of 2023 tour dates starting in San Francisco on March 13th. The trek hits San Diego, Los Angeles, and more before jetting to South America and Europe this summer. The singer also been tapped for festival appearances throughout the year including the UK’s BBC Radio 6 Music Festival in late March, Coachella in April, Glastonbury in June, and more. Tickets to the US shows are available via Stubhub, and tickets to the international dates are available via Viagogo.

Christine and the Queens’ PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE will be released on June 9th via Because Music. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Advertisement

PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE Artwork:

PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE Tracklist:

01. Overture

02. Tears can be so soft

03. Marvin descending

04. A day in the water

05. Full of Life

06. Angels crying in my bed (feat. Madonna)

07. Track 10

08. Overture (feat. Mike Dean)

09. He’s been shining for ever, your son

10. Flowery days

11. I met an angel (feat. Madonna)

12. True love (feat. 070 Shake)

13. Let me touch you once (feat. 070 Shake)

14. Aimer, puis vivre

15. Shine

16. We have to be friends

17. Lick the light out (feat. Madonna)

18. To be honest

19. I feel like an angel

20. Big eye

Christine and the Queens 2023 Tour Dates:

03/25 — Manchester, UK @ 6 Music Festival, Victoria Warehouse

04/13 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

04/16 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/18 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

04/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

04/23 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

05/19 — São Paulo, BR @ C6 Fest, Ibirapuera Park

05/28 — Saint-Brieuc, FR @ Art Rock

06/02 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Barcelona

06/09 — Madrid, ES @ Primavera Madrid

06/09-18 — London, UK @ Meltdown Festival

06/11 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/15 — Oslo, NO @ Pipfest

06/25 — Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/28 — Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival

06/30 — Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival

07/06 — Luxembourg @ Neumunstter Abbey

08/05 — Cornbury Park, UK @ Wilderness Festival

08/13 — Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival