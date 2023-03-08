Christine and the Queens has revealed the first details for his latest album, PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, which will arrive on June 9th via Because Music. The announcement was paired with the lead single from the French pop singer-songwriter’s fourth LP, “To be honest.”
PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE was primarily written, performed, and produced solely by Christine and the Queens, though the album reunites the enigmatic artist with producer Mike Dean following their collaboration on 2022’s Redcar les adorables étoiles. Beyond that, the singer has stepped up his star-powered support with guest features from Madonna (on two tracks!) and previous duet partner 070 Shake.
In a statement, Chris shared that the project serves as the “second part of an operatic gesture” that began with Redcar, with both taking inspiration from Tony Kushner’s Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Angels in America. His two latest albums mirror the two-part stage production with the “colourful and absurd” predecessor representing the “insane dream-space” for Angels’ ailing gay protagonist, Prior, while “PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self” similar to the character’s “deep, painful becoming.”
News of the new LP came with the project’s first single, “To be honest.” Full of the singer’s signature synthy splendor, the track was accompanied by a self-directed music video. Watch it below.
Chris will support the new album with a stretch of 2023 tour dates starting in San Francisco on March 13th. The trek hits San Diego, Los Angeles, and more before jetting to South America and Europe this summer. The singer also been tapped for festival appearances throughout the year including the UK’s BBC Radio 6 Music Festival in late March, Coachella in April, Glastonbury in June, and more. Tickets to the US shows are available via Stubhub, and tickets to the international dates are available via Viagogo.
Christine and the Queens’ PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE will be released on June 9th via Because Music. Pre-orders are ongoing.
PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE Artwork:
PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE Tracklist:
01. Overture
02. Tears can be so soft
03. Marvin descending
04. A day in the water
05. Full of Life
06. Angels crying in my bed (feat. Madonna)
07. Track 10
08. Overture (feat. Mike Dean)
09. He’s been shining for ever, your son
10. Flowery days
11. I met an angel (feat. Madonna)
12. True love (feat. 070 Shake)
13. Let me touch you once (feat. 070 Shake)
14. Aimer, puis vivre
15. Shine
16. We have to be friends
17. Lick the light out (feat. Madonna)
18. To be honest
19. I feel like an angel
20. Big eye
Christine and the Queens 2023 Tour Dates:
03/25 — Manchester, UK @ 6 Music Festival, Victoria Warehouse
04/13 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
04/16 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/18 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
04/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
04/23 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
05/19 — São Paulo, BR @ C6 Fest, Ibirapuera Park
05/28 — Saint-Brieuc, FR @ Art Rock
06/02 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Barcelona
06/09 — Madrid, ES @ Primavera Madrid
06/09-18 — London, UK @ Meltdown Festival
06/11 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/15 — Oslo, NO @ Pipfest
06/25 — Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/28 — Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival
06/30 — Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival
07/06 — Luxembourg @ Neumunstter Abbey
08/05 — Cornbury Park, UK @ Wilderness Festival
08/13 — Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival