Chromeo Catch an Irresistible Groove on New Song “Words with You”: Stream

Chromeo are back: The electro-funk duo of David “Dave 1” Macklovitch and Patrick “P-Thugg” Gemayel have released a catchy new track called “Words with You.” The group are billing it as their first official single since their last studio album, 2018’s Head Over Heels.

Featuring Chromeo’s signature combination of disco and funk, “Words with You” is just as smooth as it is catchy thanks to a grooving bassline and irresistible synths. However, the lyrics are actually about a breakdown in communication within a relationship. “A simple word called trust,” Dave 1 sings. “That’s between the two of us/ I wouldn’t want to play with that.” Stream the track below.

In a statement, Dave 1 described “Words with You” as “a mix of new and familiar.” He named the horn section and live instrumentation of drums, bass, and synths as new, with “the groove and the tone, two signature things that we’ve been honing for almost 20 years now” as the familiar. The musician added, “The idea was to come out with something that felt sophisticated and slick, with just enough swagger and wit to make you smile. It’s a balancing act we put a lot of thought into… with hopes that it never ever shows. So come over and lend an ear… we’d like to have a word with you.

Advertisement

Related Video

Chromeo haven’t stood still since Head Over Heels. They raised more than $150,000 for COVID relief with their lockdown EP Quarantine Casanova in 2020, and followed up the next year with the live album Date Night: Chromeo Live!, which raised over $50,000 for the Touring Professionals Alliance.

Dave 1 and P-Thugg will play both weekends of Coachella next month sandwiched around a date at San Francisco’s The Regency Ballroom. After that, they’re scheduled to appear at festivals like their own Funk on the Rocks and Sundown Solstice in Anchorage. Tickets are available to purchase via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.