Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Chromeo Catch an Irresistible Groove on New Song “Words with You”: Stream

Marking their first proper single in five years

Advertisement
Chromeo Words with You new song stream
Chromeo, photo by Heather Kaplan
Follow
March 10, 2023 | 12:09am ET

    Chromeo are back: The electro-funk duo of David “Dave 1” Macklovitch and Patrick “P-Thugg” Gemayel have released a catchy new track called “Words with You.” The group are billing it as their first official single since their last studio album, 2018’s Head Over Heels.

    Featuring Chromeo’s signature combination of disco and funk, “Words with You” is just as smooth as it is catchy thanks to a grooving bassline and irresistible synths. However, the lyrics are actually about a breakdown in communication within a relationship. “A simple word called trust,” Dave 1 sings. “That’s between the two of us/ I wouldn’t want to play with that.” Stream the track below.

    In a statement, Dave 1 described “Words with You” as “a mix of new and familiar.” He named the horn section and live instrumentation of drums, bass, and synths as new, with “the groove and the tone, two signature things that we’ve been honing for almost 20 years now” as the familiar. The musician added, “The idea was to come out with something that felt sophisticated and slick, with just enough swagger and wit to make you smile. It’s a balancing act we put a lot of thought into… with hopes that it never ever shows. So come over and lend an ear… we’d like to have a word with you.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Chromeo haven’t stood still since Head Over Heels. They raised more than $150,000 for COVID relief with their lockdown EP Quarantine Casanova in 2020, and followed up the next year with the live album Date Night: Chromeo Live!, which raised over $50,000 for the Touring Professionals Alliance.

    Dave 1 and P-Thugg will play both weekends of Coachella next month sandwiched around a date at San Francisco’s The Regency Ballroom. After that, they’re scheduled to appear at festivals like their own Funk on the Rocks and Sundown Solstice in Anchorage. Tickets are available to purchase via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

miley cyrus flowers new song single endless summer vacation album stream listen tracklist

Miley Cyrus Releases New Album Endless Summer Vacation: Stream

March 10, 2023

depeche mode my cosmos is mine new single synth pop single news listen stream

Depeche Mode Go Dystopian On New Single "My Cosmos Is Mine": Stream

March 9, 2023

The Antlers Green to Gold new album Solstice stream new song, photo by Shervin Lainez

The Antlers Return with First New Song Since 2021, "I Was Not There": Stream

March 9, 2023

ghost hounds dirty angel stream

Blues Rockers Ghost Hounds Share New Song "Dirty Angel": Stream

March 9, 2023

yellowjackets season 2

Florence + The Machine's "Just A Girl" Cover Soundtracks Trailer for YellowJackets Season 2: Watch

March 9, 2023

Christine and the Queens PARANOÏA ANGELS TRUE LOVE to be honest single preorder release date 2023 album

Christine and the Queens Announces New Album PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, Shares "To be honest": Stream

March 8, 2023

veil of maya 2023

Veil of Maya Announce New Album, Unleash Tech-Metal Banger "Red Fur": Stream

March 8, 2023

Robert Smith, Noel Gallagher and Johnny Marr

Robert Smith Remixes Noel Gallagher and Johnny Marr's "Pretty Boy": Stream

March 8, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Chromeo Catch an Irresistible Groove on New Song "Words with You": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter