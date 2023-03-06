Spies Piece Together Their Own Identities in Trailer for the Russos’ Citadel: Watch

Get ready for a new globe-trotting adventure (one completely unconnected to pre-existing IP, too) with the trailer for the new Prime Video series Citadel, premiering this April.

The spy adventure series, executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame) and starring Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jones, and Stanley Tucci, is the beginning of what Prime Video hopes to be a new global frachise; the first season of Citadel will be six episodes, with accompanying spinoff series to come centered in Italy and India.

According to executive producer David Weil, speaking to journalists in a press conference on February 28th, “what’s so beautiful and ambitious about this entire spy versus spy universe that we’re creating is that we’re doing it in tandem with partners all around the world. We have announced the India series, the Italy series, and we get to work with these incredible writers, filmmakers, actors, producers, truly from all around the world and build this entire story together. So it becomes this tapestry told in different languages through different cultures, in a very authentic way. It’s not just a western point of view that we’re viewing the story [through] — we really are doing something original and really holding hands and building this at the same time.”

In the new trailer we’re introduced to Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jones), two agents dealing with a Jason Bourne-esque case of amnesia. How that connects to Citadel, the top-secret spy agency which they both used to work for, is just one of the mysteries they’ll have to uncover.

Citadel premieres Friday, April 28th with two episodes. New episodes will roll out weekly afterwards. Watch the trailer below, and learn more about the Russo brothers’ other spy franchise, The Gray Man, here.