Clint Eastwood Sets Sights on Directing His Final Film: Report

A thriller with the working title Juror #2

Clint Eastwood, photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI
March 30, 2023 | 5:46pm ET

    Clint Eastwood is ready for one last ride: Per DiscussingFilm, the legendary actor and director has started to “close in on” what’s being billed internally as the final film of his career.

    According to the report, Eastwood will once again be working with Warner Bros. to direct his follow-up to the 2021 neo-Western Cry Macho, in which he also starred. The movie is said to be a thriller with the working title Juror #2 centering around — you guessed it — a juror on a murder trial who “realizes that he may have caused the victim’s death and must grapple with the dilemma of whether to manipulate the jury to save himself, or reveal the truth and turn himself in.”

    Though the film doesn’t have a starting date as of yet, Eastwood is apparently “eyeing a young Hollywood star” with a lead role in “a big film releasing within the next few months.” Juror #2 would be Eastwood’s 40th film as a director. He’s a two-time Best Director winner at the Oscars for 1992’s Unforgiven and 2004’s Million Dollar Baby, both of which also netted Eastwood wins for Best Picture.

    Check out our list of Eastwood’s Top 10 performances while you await more updates about the film.

