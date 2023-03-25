Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

HBO Max Reveals First Look at Clone High Revival

The animated cult classic returns this spring

Advertisement
Clone High HBO Max
Clone High, photo via HBO Max
March 24, 2023 | 10:20pm ET

    HBO Max has revealed the first look at its upcoming Clone High revival. The animated series is set to premiere this spring, with new episodes airing weekly.

    Will Forte and Nicole Sullivan lead the all-star voice cast as Abe Lincoln and Joan of Arc, respectively. They’ll be joined by returning cast members Phil Lord as Scudworth; Chris Miller as JFK and Mr. B; Christa Miller as Candide Sampson; Donald Faison as George Washington Carver; and Judah Miller as Scangrade.

    New additions to the voice cast include Ayo Edebiri as Harriet; Mitra Jouhari as Cleo; Vicci Martinez as Frida; Kelvin Yu as Confucius; Neil Casey as Topher Bus; Jana Schmieding as Sacagawea; Sam Richardson as Wesley; Mo Gaffney as Ms. Grumbles; Al Madrigal as Frederico; Danny Pudi as Dr. Neelankavil; Emily Maya Mills as Ethel Merman; Michael Bolton as Michael Bolton, Mandy Moore as Mandy Moore, Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering; Steve Kerr as Steve Kerr; and Jeffrey Muller, Kyle Lau, Dannah Phirman, and Danielle Schneider

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Original executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence are overseeing the project alongside Erica Rivinoja, who serves as showrunner.

    Clone High originally ran for 13 episodes between 2002 and 2003. The series follows the lives of a group of high school students who are all clones of famous historical figures. In 2021, HBO Max ordered two new seasons of the series.

    Clone High Season 2

    Clone High, photo via HBO Max

    Clone High Season 2

    Clone High, photo via HBO Max

    Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

100 drummers cover my hero taylor hawkins anniversary death foo fighters music news watch listen

100 Drummers Cover "My Hero" in Memory of Taylor Hawkins: Watch

March 24, 2023

Metallica average players

James Hetfield on Metallica: "Individually We're All Really Average Players"

March 24, 2023

Kumail Nanjiani Patton Oswalt Ghostbusters Afterlife sequel James Acaster Emily Alyn Lind

Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt Board Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel

March 24, 2023

sza lizzo phoebe bridgers sos tour pop indie rock music news concert live ghost in the machine special watch

Lizzo and Phoebe Bridgers Join SZA's Final "SOS Tour" Stop: Watch

March 24, 2023

Spirit Adrift new album

Spirit Adrift Announce New Album, Unleash Single "Death Won't Stop Me": Stream

March 24, 2023

Drake Montreal Fan Ticketmaster Lawsuit

Drake Fan Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against Ticketmaster Over Inflated "Official Platinum" Prices

March 24, 2023

muna my heart will go on celine dion pop music news cover listen watch stream triple j like a version

MUNA Turn "My Heart Will Go On" Into Indie-Pop Perfection: Watch

March 24, 2023

Brian Eno Who Are We new song video FOREVER VOICELESS

Brian Eno Shares New Song "Who Are We": Stream

March 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

HBO Max Reveals First Look at Clone High Revival

Menu Shop Search Newsletter